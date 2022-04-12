'Rough and tumble politics': Senate primary in Ohio shows shifting tone among GOP candidates

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Rick Rouan, USA TODAY
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Donald Trump
    Donald Trump
    45th President of the United States
  • Rob Portman
    American politician
  • Josh Mandel
    American politician
Mike Gibbons, left, and Josh Mandel exchange heated arguments at the FreedomWorks Forum for Ohio&#39;s Republican Senate Candidates on March 18, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. The forum was attended by candidates Matt Dolan, Mike Gibbons, Josh Mandel, Jane Timken and JD Vance.
Mike Gibbons, left, and Josh Mandel exchange heated arguments at the FreedomWorks Forum for Ohio's Republican Senate Candidates on March 18, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. The forum was attended by candidates Matt Dolan, Mike Gibbons, Josh Mandel, Jane Timken and JD Vance.

COLUMBUS, Ohio - When the Republicans running for Ohio’s open U.S. Senate seat gathered on stage for their final scheduled debate last week, the biggest presence in the room was roughly 1,000 miles away.

Former President Donald Trump hasn’t weighed in on the race, but he loomed large in the auditorium on Miami University’s campus in Oxford, Ohio.

Four of the top five candidates in the Republican field are seeking his endorsement, and their campaigns are littered with ex-aides to the former president. They echo Trump's grievances about a stolen election and parrot similar campaign rhetoric.

Ohio's GOP Senate primary is perhaps the most emblematic race in the country of the shift within – and Trump's hold over – the Republican Party. The campaigns have been confrontational and the candidates aggressive, representing a shift from the mild-mannered GOP Sen. Rob Portman they are angling to replace.

Officeholders like Portman, a mainstream conservative who regularly appears on Fox News but rarely delivers sound bites, are giving way to candidates looking to capitalize on outrage.

“Whoever replaces him is likely to be very different," said Robert Alexander said, a political science professor and founding director of the Institute for Civics and Public Policy at Ohio Northern University.

Related: Will he or won't he? What's holding up Donald Trump's endorsement in Ohio U.S. Senate race

'Outrage is working'

Portman surprised some observers when he decided against running for reelection in 2022. A veteran of both Bush administrations, he was an ally to Trump but also has worked across the aisle. He was part of the bipartisan group of senators who negotiated the infrastructure deal President Joe Biden signed into law last year.

Nathan Gonzales, editor and publisher of Inside Elections, described Portman as a traditional mainstream conservative Republican who has a moderate public persona.

“I think that’s more about tone than issues,” he said.

In the primary to replace him, that tone has shifted dramatically.

In the first debate, former state Treasurer Josh Mandel and financier Mike Gibbons went nose-to-nose, swearing at each other, and had to be separated.

Former Ohio Republican Party chair Jane Timken dropped an ad earlier in the race that suggested the men she was running against are “overcompensating for their inadequacies."

Mandel and "Hillbilly Elegy" author J.D. Vance both released ads this month defending themselves against charges of racism. Mandel, who has feuded with the daughter of Martin Luther King Jr., walks across the Edmund Pettus bridge in an ad where he says “there’s nothing racist about stopping critical race theory.” Vance starts his spot asking “Are you a racist? Do you hate Mexicans?”

The candidate who most resembles Portman, state Sen. Matt Dolan, has purposefully avoided comparisons to Trump, and recent internal polls released by other candidates campaigns and supporters show him running behind.

Portman's office did not respond to an interview request. Portman has backed Timken as his replacement, but other Republicans with national brands have thrown in behind other candidates.

Two other Republican candidates, Neil Patel and Mark Pukita, didn't qualify for the final debate stage.

Several candidates have suggested that Rep. Tim Ryan, who faces Democratic primary opponents in attorney Morgan Harper and tech executive Traci Johnson, has been the biggest beneficiary of the heated GOP primary.

The Republican candidates, though, are likely to keep pressing the brand of Republican politics that helped Trump carry the state twice by 8 points, Alexander said.

“Their polling must be telling them that outrage is working," he said. "The more outrage the better.”

Jane Timken speaks at the FreedomWorks Forum for Ohio&#39;s Republican Senate Candidates on March 18, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. The forum was attended by candidates Matt Dolan, Mike Gibbons, Josh Mandel, Jane Timken and JD Vance.
Jane Timken speaks at the FreedomWorks Forum for Ohio's Republican Senate Candidates on March 18, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. The forum was attended by candidates Matt Dolan, Mike Gibbons, Josh Mandel, Jane Timken and JD Vance.

Republican 'crossroads'

The latest debate was notable in that it most closely resembled a typical election. Between policy discussions and primary voter appeals, the candidates traded barbs over past statements and positions.

But Mandel offered the broadest critique of the Republican Party, saying the conservative movement was "at a crossroads" and invoking Sen. Mitt Romney and Rep. Adam Kinzinger, GOP members of Congress who voted for Trump's impeachment.

“They need to be eradicated from the Republican Party," Mandel said.

Vance echoed some of Mandel's disdain for establishment Republicans, saying "the old way of doing politics in the Republican Party is just not going to cut it."

'People ought to get used to seeing us': More Black women are running for office

While Alexander said some of the rhetoric is bluster to try to stand out in a crowded field, he said it also is taking advantage of a shift among Republican voters in Ohio. Other experts said the realignment doesn't stop at the Buckeye State's borders.

Sabato's Crystal Ball editor Kyle Kondik said there is a "radicalization" happening on both sides of American politics, though he said it has been more prevalent among Republicans.

Candidates have adopted a more aggressive tone, echoing complaints that date at least as far back as the 1980's, when Newt Gingrich rose to power in the House and talk radio exploded.

“The tension level is just really high,” said Kondik, an Ohio native who has written books about the state's politics. “I think a lot of observers would love for the temperature to get turned down on American politics and yet there are no signs of that happening.”

'Angry' politics across the US

The temperature is rising not just in Ohio but in races across the country.

“I think we’re in an era of this angry, rough and tumble politics," said Marty Cohen, a political science professor at James Madison University in Virginia and co-author of a book on party politics.

In Missouri, Republicans have called on former Gov. Eric Greitens to drop out of the race to replace retiring Sen. Roy Blunt. Greitens has denied accusations of domestic violence made by his ex-wife

Sean Parnell, a Republican Trump initially endorsed in Pennsylvania's Senate race, dropped out amid allegations of physical abuse. Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker also has faced accusations that he threatened his ex-wife.

GOP politics: As Trump and McConnell feud over GOP's future, Republican candidates tread lightly

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has stressed the need for Republicans to have "electable candidates" in competitive races, but the GOP also has whiffed on recruiting some high-profile candidates, including Govs. Chris Sununu of New Hampshire and Doug Ducey of Arizona.

Ducey said his decision in part was related to not wanting to be a roadblock to a Democratic White House for two years.

Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, left, and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., talk on the escalator as senators gather for a briefing on the war in Ukraine, in Washington, Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Experts describe Portman, who is not seeking reelection, as a traditional conservative with a moderate tone.
Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, left, and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., talk on the escalator as senators gather for a briefing on the war in Ukraine, in Washington, Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Experts describe Portman, who is not seeking reelection, as a traditional conservative with a moderate tone.

Stopping President Joe Biden has been a key talking point for Ohio's Senate candidates. At their latest debate, the candidates pitched themselves as the best option to stand against Biden and "the radical left."

Even Dolan, who has acknowledged the legitimacy of Biden's election as president and lamented the shift within politics, said he would hold Biden accountable.

“We can achieve Republican principles and execute our Republican ideas without destroying the character of people who disagree with us," he said.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Midterm election: Ohio Senate primary shows shift among Republicans

Recommended Stories

  • Biden looks to boost ethanol to lower gas prices

    Biden is planning to help boost the production and sale of ethanol-blended gasoline in an effort to alleviate pain at the pump amid skyrocketing inflation.

  • 'Fatally Flawed' Immigration Court System Should Be Taken Out Of Its Misery

    SERGIO FLORESAs the immigration court system strains under the weight of its biggest case backlog in history, the Biden administration is racing to fix it before it breaks entirely.But breaking the system might be the only way to save it.On the campaign trail, Joe Biden repeatedly vowed to create a “fair and humane immigration system,” replacing a faltering and faceless bureaucracy with swift due process. the Biden administration has since announced measures intended to alleviate the increasing

  • A tamer Trump? McConnell confident GOP can retake Senate with 'restrained' former president

    "So far this cycle, he's (Donald Trump) been rather restrained in his nominations," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky told USA TODAY.

  • Biden announces crackdown on 'ghost guns'

    President Biden announced on Monday new federal regulations to fight gun crime, including plans to crack down on the use of so-called ghost guns, firearms that are nearly impossible to trace.

  • WTF Is Herschel Walker Talking About?

    There are things that make no sense–like how living in Pittsburgh, somehow I can drive to Buffalo, Baltimore, D.C., Cleveland or Columbus faster than the PA turnpike will get me to Philly–and then there’s Herschel Walker’s candidacy for the U.S. Senate, which manages to be an outlier even in this era of absurdity as a political norm.

  • Democrat Finkenauer knocked off US Senate primary ballot

    A state court judge has ruled that Democrat Abby Finkenauer cannot appear on the June 7 Iowa primary ballot for U.S. Senate because she didn't gather enough petition signatures, potentially knocking off the candidate considered by many to be the party’s best chance to unseat Republican U.S. Sen. Charles Grassley. Judge Scott Beattie, a 2018 appointee of Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds, filed a ruling late Sunday that overturned a decision by a three-member panel of state elected officials. The panel concluded last week that Finkenauer's campaign staffers had substantially complied with Iowa law that requires candidates to obtain 3,500 names, including at least 100 signatures from at least 19 counties.

  • GOP Pollster: Republican Leaders Are Mocking 'Child' Trump Behind His Back

    Trump "isn’t the same man he was a year ago," Frank Luntz told The Daily Beast.

  • Trump was thrown into rage by subject of Ukraine, former aide says: 'They...tried to screw me'

    "He just let loose — 'They're [expletive] corrupt. They [expletive] tried to screw me,'" former Deputy National Security Adviser Charles Kupperman said.

  • France's centre right fights for survival and cash after vote drubbing

    Conservative Valerie Pecresse scored below 5% in the first round of the France's presidential election, the centre right's lowest score in modern history and one which threatens its survival. "What is at the stake is the very survival of Les Republicains and beyond, the very survival of the Right," she said on arrival for an emergency party meeting. Only a decade ago, Nicolas Sarkozy was readying himself to run for a second mandate after almost 17 years of centre-right rule in France.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene Argues U.S. Capitol Riot Happened Just 'One Time'

    The extremist congresswoman claimed Americans are "fed up" with hearing about the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection that happened just that once.

  • Trump Cabinet ‘Grifter’ With CA Home Is All In on Montana Run

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyWhen Ryan Zinke resigned from former President Donald Trump’s Cabinet in 2018, he took with him at least 18 federal ethics inquiries, a hefty pile of legal fees, and Trump’s lasting loyalty.He’s now putting that loyalty to use while running in Montana’s newly created 2nd Congressional District—but his opponents from both sides of the aisle don’t intend to let voters forget the rest.Republican candidate Dr. Al Olszewski has called Zinke “

  • Trump would 'destroy' a DeSantis presidential run with a single tweet, says Nikki Fried, Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate

    "If in fact President Trump decides to run again it will be his No. 1 mission to take down Ron DeSantis," said Fried, who's running for governor in Florida.

  • Putin purges more than 100 FSB agents in apparent retaliation amid Ukraine invasion quagmire

    Russian President Vladimir Putin reportedly ousted about 150 agents from the FSB, the successor agency to the KGB. The ousted agents belonged to the Fifth Service, a division that Putin – then director of the FSB – set up in 1998 in order to carry out operations in the countries of the former Soviet Union, aiming to keep those countries in Russia's orbit.

  • I voted for Trump twice. He shouldn't run again.

    Trump had some major successes in his presidency, but if he runs again, he'll hurt the Republican Party.

  • Madison Cawthorn criticized GOP leaders for 'weakening' and 'cheapening' the Republican party's platform and chasing 'non-existent middle-ground voters'

    "The key to saving our nation is not going after these voters that don't exist, but it's going after the disenfranchised men and women in our country," Cawthorn said.

  • Did Arizona illegally redraw voting districts just to help Sen. Wendy Rogers?

    Arizona's Independent Redistricting Commission may have trampled the constitution to save Sen. Wendy Rogers. But don't expect an investigation.

  • The Backlash Over Trump’s Dr. Oz Endorsement Shows His Hold on the GOP Is Slipping

    Leigh Vogel/GettyDonald Trump’s recent endorsement of Dr. Mehmet Oz in the Republican primary race for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania led to a vocal backlash from the right. Breitbart’s Joel Pollack wrote, “This endorsement could divide MAGA in the only way that matters: he could lose America First conservatives over it.”That remains to be seen. But I do think that if the GOP moves on from Trump in 2024, the backlash over the Dr. Oz endorsement may help us understand how it happened.Trump cannot be

  • Finally, Arizona's election fraud has been found!

    The Arizona Republican Party is giddy over all that election fraud uncovered in Arizona. All nine cases. Can a fundraising grift be far behind?

  • Nigerian vice president Osinbajo launches bid for president, faces hurdles

    ABUJA (Reuters) -Nigerian vice president Yemi Osinbajo said on Monday he wanted to run for president next February on the ruling All Progressives Party ticket but faces a challenge from another party stalwart who said he also wanted to join the race. Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari will step down after serving two four-year terms following a Feb. 23, 2023 ballot. The country's political parties are due to pick presidential candidates by June 3.

  • Judge questions Abrams suit seeking unlimited contributions

    A federal judge expressed skepticism Monday that he can give Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams the immediate right to begin raising and spending unlimited campaign contributions under Georgia law. U.S. District Judge Mark Cohen told a lawyer for Abrams' gubernatorial campaign that she was asking him to rewrite state law to allow Abrams' One Georgia committee to start taking money before the May 24 primary. “The remedy you're asking me to do, I'm uncomfortable with, because you're asking me to rewrite the statute,” Cohen told lawyer Joyce Lewis during a hearing in Atlanta.