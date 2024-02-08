Rough weather prompts beach ramp, walkover closures in Volusia County

Volusia County officials have temporarily closed some beach access ramps and walkovers along the coast because of rough conditions.

The county is seeing "unusually high tides," rip currents, strong winds and erosion, according to a news release. Vehicle access to the beaches is also restricted because some conservation area poles were swept away.

"Volusia County is continually monitoring ocean conditions and will reopen all access points and restore beach driving as soon as ocean conditions allow full access," according to the county.

People can check the Volusia Beaches app for live updates on vehicle and pedestrian access and other beach conditions.

What Volusia County Beach access ramps and walkovers are closed?

The county closed the following ramps and walkovers on Thursday afternoon:

Argosy Park ADA Walkover, Ormond-by-the-Sea

Seabreeze Recreation ADA Walkover, Daytona Beach

University Boulevard ADA Walkover, Daytona Beach

Sun Splash Park ADA Walkover, Daytona Beach

Minerva Road Approach, Daytona Beach Shores

Florida Shores Boulevard Approach, Daytona Beach Shores

Van Avenue Approach, Daytona Beach Shores

El Portal Street Approach, Daytona Beach Shores

Demotte Street Approach, Daytona Beach Shores

Emilia Avenue Approach, Daytona Beach Shores

Curlew Walkover, Wilbur-by-the-Sea

15th Avenue Walkover, New Smyrna Beach

Oyster Quay Walkover, New Smyrna Beach

Hiles Boulevard Ramp, New Smyrna Beach

