What’s roughing the passer? Many asked the question after hit on Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes

The Chiefs have been burned a couple times this season on questionable roughing-the-passer calls against the defense.

Notably, there was the time Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones sacked Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, stripped the ball free and recovered it. But the play was wiped out by a roughing-the-passer penalty because Jones landed on Carr.

On Sunday, Chiefs fans and others wondered if a flag should have been thrown for a hit on quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The play occurred in the second quarter. From the shotgun, Mahomes fumbled the snap and was able to pick it up. Unfortunately for Mahomes, Texans defensive lineman Maliek Collins was on the scene quickly.

Collins grabbed Mahomes and then slammed him to the ground.

Slamming Qb's to the ground is okay..

Normal tackling is roughing the passer..



Doesn't make sense @nfl if you are trying to protect Qb's!

#KCvsHOU pic.twitter.com/GodgsY7BBZ — Rate the Refs App (@Rate_the_Refs) December 18, 2022

Mahomes looked for a flag, but none was to be found. Fans also wondered why that wasn’t a penalty, although some said Mahomes became a runner when he dropped the snap.

This is a snapshot of what was said.

We have had game ending roughing calls way less than that. One was a roughing the passer who had fumbled the ball already. Last weeks standard tackle was roughing. But grabbing around neck and slinging to ground isnt? Get on the same page. — Nate D (@ctownlaw) December 18, 2022

Always amazed how Mahomes never gets the roughing the passer calls when defenders tee off on him. — Lorenzo (@LorenzoButlerPR) December 18, 2022

Dear god the officiating is embarrassing, oh and apparently roughing the passer doesn't exist if it's Mahomes hit. — Trevor Rick (@TrevorRick3) December 18, 2022

Why doesn't Mahomes get protected by the refs? Some QBs are untouchable. https://t.co/7fOQZJBQxw — Sean Hagey (@SeanHagey) December 18, 2022

If that was #Brady that's a penalty all day — Jared Eriksen (@JDEriksen) December 18, 2022

@Chiefs Where is the roughing the passer on Mahomes? — Devreaws1 (@ReawsDevon) December 18, 2022