The Santa Fe sheriff's office has recovered over 600 pieces of evidence from the set of the film Rust, where actor Alec Baldwin accidentally shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Among the collected evidence was a mix of roughly 500 live and blank rounds, three firearms, and several pieces of clothing, the sheriff's office confirmed in a press conference Wednesday. Officials said they also recovered the bullet and casing that Baldwin fired.

"There was some complacency on this set, and I think there are some safety issues that need to be addressed by the industry and possibly by the state of New Mexico," said Sheriff Adan Mendoza.

ALEC BALDWIN ATTENDS PRIVATE MEMORIAL FOR CREW MEMBER HE ACCIDENTALLY SHOT

While it is too early in the investigation to comment on charges, the sheriff's office said that if authorities determine a crime was committed, arrests will be made and charges filed. Mendoza also assured the investigation would be thorough and objective.

During rehearsal on the set of Rust last Thursday, Baldwin, who was handed a weapon he was told was a "cold gun," accidentally opened fire, killing Hutchins, 42, and wounding director Joel Souza, 48. The same gun Baldwin used was also reportedly used for live ammunition practice earlier that morning.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Baldwin was reportedly distraught and shocked after fatally shooting Hutchins, repeatedly asking why he was given a "hot gun." A camera operator told authorities Baldwin was careful with weapons on set prior to the fatal shooting.

The recovered items will be submitted to the FBI's crime lab in Quantico, Virginia, for analysis, Mendoza said.

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, New Mexico, shooting, Alec Baldwin, Movie

Original Author: Asher Notheis

Original Location: Roughly 500 rounds, some possibly live, recovered from set of Alec Baldwin film: Sheriff