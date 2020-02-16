Round 2: Do Democrats Want To Impeach Donald Trump Again?

On the day the Senate acquitted President Donald Trump in his impeachment trial, a headline in The Atlantic stated that a second impeachment could be America’s only hope.

Less than a month later, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., is denouncing Trump again, saying that “it would be a blatant abuse of power if President Trump has in fact intervened to reverse the recommendations of career prosecutors at the Department of Justice.”

Schiff led the impeachment effort as chairman of the House Intelligence Committee and, later, as the head of the seven impeachment managers in the Senate trial.

The California Democrat condemned, as an abuse of power, Trump’s tweet about supporter Roger Stone’s impending sentencing in federal court. Abuse of power was one of the House’s two articles of impeachment against Trump in the Ukraine matter.

“Adam Schiff seems to believe everything Trump does is an abuse of power,” Curt Levey, a constitutional lawyer and president of the Committee for Justice, told The Daily Signal.

