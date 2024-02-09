Round the bend: Herefordshire council criticised over double yellow lines on roundabout

Double yellow lines have been painted around a roundabout in Hereford. The bizarre road markings appeared overnight - Jenni Gough/SWNS

Double yellow lines have been painted on a roundabout in a council blunder.

Motorists expressed their surprise when the “astonishing” markings were installed in Hereford, Herefordshire, overnight.

Jenni Gough, 76, who lives nearby, said she was “stunned” by the lines in the middle of a grass traffic island on Central Avenue. She said: “When you consider the appalling state of the roads, it’s astonishing to see money wasted on something so pointless as this.

“Who on earth would think that painting double yellow lines on a roundabout is a good idea?

“Even non-drivers would know that. When I saw the lines, I was stunned.”

John Dixon, a 40-year-old van driver, said: “Do the people in charge of our roads really think there are drivers parking their cars on roundabouts?

‘Complete waste of money’

“It’s madness and just another example of a complete waste of money.”

The lines were painted in January but have since been removed after Herefordshire Council confirmed a contractor had made an “error”.

A council spokesman conceded it was not “usual” practice to paint double yellow lines on roundabouts.

In a statement, the council said: “An error by one of our contractors led to the lines being put in place.

“Putting double yellow lines on roundabouts is not usual practice and once we realised that they had been put in place we took steps to remove them as soon as possible.”

The council said £106 million is being invested over the next 10 years into its roads.

The council has removed the double yellow lines from the roundabout after admitting it was not "usual practice" - Emma Trimble/SWNS

The blunder comes after a council was mocked in November last year for installing wiggly road markings that were likened to a scene from the Wizard of Oz.

Weaving lines painted along the Victorian seafront at Clevedon, Somerset, designed to slow down traffic, were subject to widespread criticism.

It prompted North Somerset Council to scrap its new £1.5 million road management scheme.

The system, introduced last autumn, created a 1,312ft segregated cycle lane along the 20mph seafront while the road was made one way, but drivers and cyclists were left confused over where to go.