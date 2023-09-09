Year-Round Closure To Protect Sea Lions

KSWB - San Diego
0

Kasia Gregorczyk on the California Coastal Commission's approval of a permit for a year-round closure to Point La Jolla. Read more: https://fox5sandiego.com/news/local-news/coastal-commission-approves-permit-to-extend-closure-of-point-la-jolla-year-round/

Recommended Stories