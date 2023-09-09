Year-Round Closure To Protect Sea Lions

TechCrunch

At its annual developer's conference, Roblox detailed its near-future plans to expand beyond its identity as a game platform for kids. The company is already pushing into new demographics — Roblox announced that it would foster mature content for 17+ users earlier this year — and a new animated video calling product launching later this year looks to be part of that plan. Part Zoom and part Memoji, users can dial up another friend who uses Roblox and start a virtual hangout in the new product, called Roblox Connect.