Round Lake Beach woman charged with aggravated battery after hitting hospital nurse, Libertyville police say

The following items were taken from Mundelein, Vernon Hills and Libertyville police reports and releases. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt.

LIBERTYVILLE

BATTERY

Allysa Delvalle, 30, of the 1500 block of Melrose Avenue in Round Lake Beach, was charged Jan. 14 with aggravated battery. Officers dispatched to Condell Hospital determined Delvalle had struck a nurse in the face injuring the nurse and damaging the nurse’s glasses.

WARRANT

Robert O’Leary III, 32, of the 15000 block of W. Oak in Libertyville, was arrested Jan. 14 after officers investigating a dispute between two subjects found an active fully extraditable arrest warrant for O’Leary out of Texas for a parole violation. He was transported to the Lake County jail.

MUNDELEIN

POSSESSION

Martin Trujillo-Brito of Mundelein was charged Jan. 9 with possession of a controlled substance. He had been stopped for a registration violation. His license was also suspended. He has a court date scheduled in Waukegan.

SUSPENDED LICENSE

Jonathan W. Bigler of Mundelein was charged Jan. 19 with driving while license suspended. He had been stopped for a traffic offense. Bigler has a court date scheduled in Waukegan.

VERNON HILLS

DUI

Joshua R. Castor, 42, of the 800 block of Cherry Valley Road in Vernon Hills, was charged Jan. 15 with driving under the influence of alcohol after he was observed striking a curb. He has a court date scheduled Feb. 28 in Waukegan.

RETAIL THEFT

Marcelina R. Malawski, 49, of the 2200 block of Williamsburg Drive in Waukegan, was charged Jan. 12 with retail theft of a security system worth $530 from Menards. She has a court date scheduled Feb. 8 in Waukegan.