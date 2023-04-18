Round Lake man charged with stealing $184 in toys from Vernon Hills Target

The following items were taken from Mundelein, Vernon Hills and Libertyville police reports and releases. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt.

VERNON HILLS

THEFT

Rolando Bueno, 35, of the 900 block of Southmoor Street in Round Lake, was charged March 28 with retail theft for leaving a Target store without paying for $184 worth of toys. He has a court date scheduled May 11 in Mundelein.

BATTERY

Carol J. Stone, 68, of the 12th block of Parkside Court in Vernon Hills, was charged April 9 with battery. She has a court date scheduled on April 26 in Waukegan.

WARRANT

Miguel Poblete was turned over to the Lake County jail on March 30 for a warrant for larceny. His court information was unavailable.

MUNDELEIN

WARRANT

Mitchell K. Harris of Mundelein was arrested April 7 after he was stopped for speeding and officers learned he had an active arrest warrant out of Cook County for aggravated speeding.

SUSPENDED LICENSE

Jonathan A. Wilson of Lake in the Hills was charged March 27 with driving while license suspended. Wilson was at fault in a hit-and-run crash and was cited for leaving the scene of the accident. He was also driving an uninsured motor vehicle with an expired registration. Wilson has a court date scheduled in Waukegan.

Kenyuata Brown of Waukegan was charged April 3 with driving with a suspended driver’s license after she was stopped for speeding. She has a court date scheduled in Mundelein.

LIBERTYVILLE

BURGLARY

Kyle Kowal, 38, of the 600 block of West Street in Libertyville, was charged March 28 with attempted residential burglary.

DUI

Oscar Albarran, 34, of the 2000 block of Hillside Avenue in Waukegan, was charged March 24 with driving under the influence of alcohol and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident. Albarran had a court date April 14 in Waukegan.

Peter Gesell, 69, of the 5000 block of Heather Ridge Drive in Gurnee, was charged March 20 with driving under the influence — his third offense. He was also charged with illegal transportation of alcohol and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.