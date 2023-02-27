Round Lake man charged with trespass and resisting arrest after spending night in Metra station, officials say

The following items were taken from Mundelein, Vernon Hills and Libertyville police reports and releases. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt.

LIBERTYVILLE

TRESPASSING

Mario Coleman, 40, of the 300 block of W. Forest Street in Round Lake, was charged Feb. 15 with criminal trespass and resisting a peace officer, after officers were dispatched to the Metra station on Lake Street and found him intoxicated and disruptive. Officers had been advised Coleman spent the night in the station after it closed. He refused to identify himself, and tried to leave when officers tried to arrest him. He was cited at the Libertyville police department and then taken to the hospital for a medical evaluation unrelated to his arrest. Coleman has a court appearance on Feb. 27 in Waukegan.

MUNDELEIN

DUI

Jessica R. Marion of Round Lake, was charged Feb. 5 with driving under the influence of alcohol, after officers determined Marion was intoxicated while operating a vehicle that was going too fast to avoid an accident. She has a court date scheduled in Waukegan.

Giovanni De Perea-Nicolas of Mundelein was charged Feb. 4 with driving under the influence of alcohol. He had been stopped for a traffic violation. De Perea-Nicolas has a court date scheduled in Waukegan.

VERNON HILLS

DUI

Kyle R. Hay, 35, of the 500 block of Venice Drive in Lakemoor, was charged Feb. 16 with aggravated driving under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of a hypodermic needle and no insurance. Hay was found passed out behind the wheel with the engine running. His court information was unavailable.

IDENTITY THEFT

Oscar S. Castillo, 49, of the 900 block of Judge Avenue in Waukegan, was charged Feb. 20 with identity theft. Castillo used a forged ID in an attempt to obtain phones. His court information was unavailable.

WARRANT

Amanda L. Shalley, 20, of the 600 block of Westmoreland Drive in Vernon Hills, turned herself in on a warrant for disorderly conduct out of Lake County on Feb. 12. She has a court date scheduled March 3 in Waukegan.