New round of rain to sweep into northeastern US with milder air late this week

The stretch of tranquil weather in the northeastern United States will come to end late this week as a storm moves in with rain, milder air and a bit of a wintry mix.

After a relatively quiet Christmas Day, people with travel plans on Wednesday should have few weather-related travel disruptions as mainly dry weather continues.

The only exception will be downwind of lakes Erie and Ontario, where stray flurries and snow showers through midweek can lead to localized slick spots.



NE regional 12.25 AM More

Thursday will feature more dry, sunny weather for the Northeast, but it will be a frigid day in northern New England as fresh cold spills in and keeps highs to the single digits and lower 20s F.

The storm system poised to unleash heavy snow and locally severe weather over the central U.S. will be knocking on the doorstep by late Thursday.

This system will move into the eastern part of the country by Friday with mainly rain for the Northeast, according to AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Meteorologist Paul Pastelok.

Commuters and people getting a head start on their New Year's Eve destinations can be slowed by rain on stretches of interstates 70, 80, 81, 90 and 95.



Next Storm NE 12.25 AM More

Before venturing out, motorists should ensure windshield wipers are in good working order and tire tread is not too worn, which can further heighten the risk of vehicles hydroplaning at highway speeds.

The major airport hubs of Washington, D.C., New York City and Boston may also be impacted by delays due to rain and a low cloud ceiling at times.

A general 0.5-1.5 inches of rain can fall from the Ohio Valley to the mid-Atlantic spanning Thursday night to Friday evening.

While these amounts are not excessive, rises can occur on small streams and creeks, given how saturated the ground is from excessive rainfall in recent weeks and months.

"The soaking rain could introduce more flooding issues to the area," Pastelok said.

The greatest risk for heavy rain and flooding may extend from the Deep South to the southern Appalachians and southeastern Virginia at late week, with any flooding issues in the Northeast being much more isolated.

The rain will come with a surge of milder air, with Friday's highs expected to be in the 50s F from Buffalo, New York, to Boston, and 60s F from Washington, D.C., to Philadelphia.