Round Rock, Georgetown to host its biggest Christmas events Dec. 1-2

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas - Round Rock and Georgetown are hosting two of its biggest Christmas events this week. You can shop til’ you drop or hit the trails at Old Settler Park.

In downtown Georgetown, 175 vendors lined the square on Friday, Dec. 1 for holiday shoppers.

"One of our missions is to keep Georgetown as a destination, a tourist destination, and so these are the types of events that bring people out, give us the opportunity to let them know that we’re here and what we offer," said Tammey Stokley, a small business owner and director on the board for the Downtown Georgetown Association.

About 55,000 people are expected for Georgetown's 42nd annual Christmas stroll.

"We’re an awesome community, like we’re, you know, everyone knows everyone," said Ashley Whitt, the Christmas Stroll organizer. "It’s a small-town feel. It's Christmas time, so we have a beautiful square that’s lit up at night."

Another 10,000 to 15,000 walked the trails at Old Settlers Park in Round Rock.

"Wonderful and beautiful," said nine-year-old Bruce Craighill, who attended Light Up the Lake.

Light Up the Lake turns Old Settlers Park into a Christmas wonderland.

"For the city of Round Rock, this is kind of our kickoff to the Christmas season," said Round Rock Mayor Craig Morgan.

"It’s just a fun experience that the round rock community puts on, and it’s the Christmas spirit and the joy of Christmas," said Kiana Craighill, who attended Light Up the Lake.

Whether you're walking the trails in Round Rock or strolling the streets of downtown Georgetown, perhaps the best part of these Christmas events is the community.

"I think my favorite part is just to see the families," said Morgan. "I mean you can look around right now with their kids, they're excited. It’s just that time of the season. Everybody’s kind of excited about Christmas."

The Christmas Stroll in Georgetown starts with a parade at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2 and runs until 8 p.m.

Round Rock will light up the lake again on Saturday from 6:30-9:30 p.m.

In Taylor, the city is hosting a parade at 6 p.m. on Main St. from 12th to 3rd St. and it will end west on 3rd St. to Vance.

Afterward, the city will light the town's Christmas tree.