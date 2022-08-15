Round Rock homes evacuated after reports of barricaded man, possible explosives

.

Round Rock police have evacuated a "few dozen" homes as a precaution following reports of a barricaded man with possibly rigged explosives inside a home.

At 3:50 p.m., police said no active explosives had been found at the home in the 2300 block of Vernell Way, near Old Settlers Boulevard and Sunrise Road. Sunrise Road is shut down from Bradley Lane and David Curry Drive to Bowman Road and Tiger Trail. The city is offering evacuated residents a place to shelter at the Allen R. Baca Center, 301 W Bagdad Ave.

All residents are asked to avoid the area near Vernell Way.

Police said they responded to the scene shortly before 1 p.m. Officials said Round Rock police are being assisted by the Austin police bomb squad, the Williamson County and the Central Texas Regional SWAT teams, along with the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.

