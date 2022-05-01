Round Rock OKs $7.75 million budget increase to transportation capital improvement program

The Round Rock City Council approved a $7.75 million increase to the Transportation Capital Improvement Program budget to help the city move forward on multiple projects, including expansion of U.S. 79 from Interstate 35 to A.W. Grimes Boulevard.

The budget increase will help the city move forward with multiple projects, including one of three new projects: the expansion of U.S. 79 from Interstate 35 to A.W. Grimes Boulevard, which will cost $2 million, according to city documents.

The other projects are:

Kenney Fort segments 5 & 6 from University to East Old Settlers boulevards with an increase of $2.5 million

South Mays corridor improvements project with an increase of $1.25 million

Added $1 million for Chisholm Trail South from Sam Bass Road to Brushy Creekon

Added $1 million for new Eagles Nest project (Chisholm Trail to Cypress).

The program is a multi-year plan that forecasts spending for all anticipated capital projects. It enables the city to identify needed capital projects and to coordinate facility financing, construction, operation and scheduling, according to city records.

Gary Hudder, the city's director of transportation, said the increased budget shortens the timeline of the U.S. 79 project by at least three years.

The U.S. 79 project was deferred to the city by the Texas Department of Transportation during COVID-19 and the agency requested the city take the lead on it to move the project along faster, said city spokesperson Sara Bustilloz.

More ways to pay utility bills

The City Council also approved a $1.89 million contract with Paymentus that will allow the city's utility department to accept additional electronic utility billing and payment services.

The agreement will allow the city to accept Discover and American Express, as well as Venmo, Apple Pay, Google Pay and PayPal in the near future, said Chief Financial Officer Susan Morgan. The city currently only accepts Visa and Mastercard.

The agreement is expected to save the city approximately 18%, or $300,000 over the life of contract. The contract will be paid using the city's utility fund and the initial five-year term is set to begin Aug. 1 with implementation of the program to begin this summer.

The City Council also approved the purchase of 0.114 acres for $90,703 to move forward with upgrades to Gattis School Road.

The Gattis School Road project is part of the city's transportation master plan and is expected to cost $13 million. The project includes the widening of the four-lane road to a six-lane divided arterial from Via Sonoma Trail to Red Bud Lane. The project went out for bid in April. City staff is working with third-party utility providers to begin pre-construction, said city spokesperson Sara Bustilloz.

