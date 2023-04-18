Round Rock police: Barricaded man killed himself after officers tried to arrest him

Round Rock police say a barricaded man killed himself after officers tried to arrest him on a felony assault charge on Tuesday.

At approximately 12:15 p.m., police said, officers attempted to serve an arrest warrant on a man in the 1900 block of Denfield Drive for felony assault/family violence with a prior conviction. Cmdr. Tom Sloan said the situation escalated when the man, who was in his 40s, did not follow the officers' orders to come out the house and instead barricaded himself.

He said the man's name was not released because his next-of-kin have not yet been notified.

When the Round Rock SWAT team tried to approach the house, the man fired one round, Sloan said. He said the officers disengaged and instead checked on nearby residents. Sloan said no one was injured and that the officers did not return fire.

Police then requested help from the Williamson County sheriff's office and the Central Texas Regional SWAT team to help de-escalate the situation, he said, but the man later fired two more shots. The SWAT teams used robot, drones and gas canisters to get a response from the man, the police commander said.

At approximately 2:40 p.m., Sloan said, officials determined through its drone that the man was dead from a self-inflicted wound. He said the man was the only one person in the house.

Officers are currently attempting to serve an arrest warrant on an armed, barricaded subject at a residence in the 1900-block of Denfield Drive. SWAT is on scene. People in the immediate area should remain indoors. Others should avoid the area. TIME: 1:30pm Tuesday pic.twitter.com/ilHm2iWQas — Round Rock Police (@roundrockpolice) April 18, 2023

