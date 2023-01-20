Round Rock police investigating fatal shooting; say no danger to public

Round Rock police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man.

Round Rock police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man on Thursday night. The man's identity has not yet been released.

The shooting was at 1401 South AW Grimes Blvd., according to a news release from the Round Rock Police Department. Officers were alerted shortly after 9 p.m. Thursday and found the body of the man, the release said.

"Involved parties are on scene and cooperating with police," according to the release. It said there is no danger to the public.

Police plan to release more information later on Friday.

