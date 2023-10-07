Round Rock police look for missing shooting victim; suspect in custody

The Round Rock Police Department is searching for an aggravated assault victim who officials say went missing after he was shot on Thursday.

Officers are looking for Shawn Joseph, 30, of Cedar Park. Officers found Joseph's car on Friday in the Walmart parking lot at 4700 E. Palm Valley Blvd., according to a news release.

Investigators determined that Joseph was shot Thursday evening and was moved from the parking lot by the suspect.

While Joseph's whereabouts remain unknown, 31-year old Royce Loggins has been arrested and taken into custody on suspicion of aggravated assault. Officials said Loggins and Joseph knew each other.

Loggins is being held in the North Richland Hills Detention Center in the Fort Worth area until he can be extradited to Williamson County.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the incident can contact Detective Todd Spradlin at 512-671-2853.

