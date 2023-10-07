Round Rock police searching for missing Cedar Park man; suspect in custody

ROUND ROCK, Texas - Round Rock police are searching for a missing Cedar Park resident who was the victim of an aggravated assault.

On Friday, officers responded to a call saying that a suspicious vehicle was in a Walmart parking lot at 4700 E. Palm Valley Blvd.

Upon arrival, officers confirmed the vehicle belonged to 30-year-old missing Cedar Park resident Shawn Joseph.

Investigators determined Joseph was shot late Thursday evening in the parking lot and was taken from the scene by the suspect.

The victim's whereabouts are unknown, but the suspect, 31-year-old Royce Loggins, was arrested and is in police custody.

Loggins is being held in the North Richland Hills Detention Center until he is extradited to Williamson County.

Police say this is an isolated incident, and that the suspect and the victim knew each other.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should contact Detective Todd Spradlin at 512-671-2853.