Round Rock police take someone into custody in connection to Taco Cabana stabbing incident

Round Rock police took someone into custody in connection to a stabbing incident at Taco Cabana that happened Sunday morning, authorities said.

Officers responded to 4400 East Palm Valley Blvd at 9:35 a.m. and said the victim was not suffering from serious injuries, although it's unclear exactly how many people were stabbed.

Officials said there is no threat to the public.

Melanie Forcier, public information specialist with the Round Rock Police Department, said the suspect is in custody, but has not been arrested. Forcier said the investigation is ongoing and that more information will be provided as it becomes available. She did not answer other questions about the incident.

Correction: This story was updated to reflect that the suspect was taken into custody by Round Rock police officers, but has not yet been arrested.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Round Rock police respond to stabbing at Taco Cabana