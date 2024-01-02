Round Rock police trying to identify 3 men involved in fight with gun at restaurant

Round Rock police are trying to identify three men involved in a fight with a gun on a restaurant patio in December.

Round Rock police are trying to identify three men involved in a fight with a gun on the patio of a Twin Peaks restaurant in December. Two people received minor facial cuts in the fight, police said.

Round Rock police are trying to identify this man who is suspected of being involved in a fight with a gun where two people were injured at at Twin Peaks restaurant.

The men that police are searching for face charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, police said.

Officers were notified at 7 p.m. Dec. 12 about the altercation at Twin Peaks at 100 Louis Henna Blvd., according to a news release. It said that when police arrived, they found the two people who were injured. Investigators learned the victims had been in a fight with three men on the patio when one of the men pulled a handgun from his waistband and pointed it at the victims, police said.

Police are trying to identify this man who is suspected of being involved in a fight at a Twin Peaks restaurant in December in Round Rock.

The three men then drove away in a silver Jeep Latitude. Anyone with information is asked to contact detective Turck at 512-218-7048 or email pturck@roundrocktexas.gov.

