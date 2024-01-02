Round Rock police trying to identify 3 men involved in fight with gun at restaurant
Round Rock police are trying to identify three men involved in a fight with a gun on the patio of a Twin Peaks restaurant in December. Two people received minor facial cuts in the fight, police said.
The men that police are searching for face charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, police said.
Officers were notified at 7 p.m. Dec. 12 about the altercation at Twin Peaks at 100 Louis Henna Blvd., according to a news release. It said that when police arrived, they found the two people who were injured. Investigators learned the victims had been in a fight with three men on the patio when one of the men pulled a handgun from his waistband and pointed it at the victims, police said.
The three men then drove away in a silver Jeep Latitude. Anyone with information is asked to contact detective Turck at 512-218-7048 or email pturck@roundrocktexas.gov.
