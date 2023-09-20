Round Rock police find vehicle belonging to woman last seen Aug. 26
Round Rock police have found the vehicle belonging to a 29-year-old woman who has been missing for more than three weeks, officials said Wednesday. They offered no other details.
Yara Perez was last seen at 11:50 p.m. Aug. 26 while leaving the Divas Men's Club at 4134 Felter Lane in Southeast Austin with two unknown males in a black Ford Expedition, police said. They said she has not returned home since and was last seen wearing a black top with a black and white skirt.
Officials said the investigation is ongoing.
Perez was reported missing on Sept. 12 after her babysitter had not heard from her. Family, friends and co-workers also not have heard from Perez since then, police said.
Perez is Hispanic, 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs approximately 120 pounds, according to police. She has brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts can contact police at 512-218-7048.
