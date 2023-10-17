Round Rock woman gets 60 stitches after being attacked by 3 dogs in her neighborhood

A Round Rock woman is recovering from an attack by three dogs in her neighborhood that sent her to the hospital for a few days.

Maria Perez, 55, received more than 60 stitches after she was bitten on the arms and one of her legs by the mixed‑breed dogs while walking, said her daughter, Cristina Perez.

"She is constantly having anxiety attacks and is in fear and a lot of pain," said Perez. She said her mother is a cook for a nursing home and will probably not be returning to work.

Round Rock police said the attack was unprovoked and also caused significant injuries to a neighbor who was trying to help Maria Perez. It happened in the 1500 block of Merrell Cove on Oct. 9, police said.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

"One victim (Maria Perez) was walking on the sidewalk when three dogs exited a residence after the front door was left open and attacked her," according to a police statement. "In attempt to help the victim and divert the dogs' attention, a nearby neighbor was also attacked. Both victims were transported to a local hospital for injuries."

More: Homeless man attacked, killed by dog in South Austin, emergency officials say

"A seizure warrant was issued," police said, and the three dogs have been taken to the Williamson County Animal Shelter to be quarantined. The owner was issued three citations, one for each dog, according to police.

The Class C misdemeanors were for violations of restraint of animals, police said. The punishment for a Class C misdemeanor is up to a $500 fine and up to 180 days on probation.

Police declined to name the owner of the dogs saying it was part of an open investigation. They did not respond to whether the attack was among the most severe recently reported in Round Rock.

A municipal court hearing about the seizure of the dogs is set for Oct. 30, police said.

According to Round Rock ordinances, after a complaint is filed against a dog, a judge will determine if the animal is dangerous. If an animal is determined to be dangerous a judge can order it to be removed from the city or euthanized.

Another court hearing for the citations will be at the beginning of November, police said.

Perez said her mother was too traumatized for an interview but had told her about what happened. She said her mother was taking her usual evening walk with her 7-year-old nephew shortly after 7 p.m. on Oct. 9 near her home when someone opened their door and let out three dogs.

More: Prevent dog bites with these tips

The dogs at first ran toward the boy but he was on a bicycle and got away, said Perez. She said the dogs then attacked her mother, who tried to make it to someone's front door for help but was in so much shock she couldn't make it.

A neighbor tried to help her mother but was bitten on the arm, Perez said. An elderly woman who came out of the house where the dogs lived tried to fight off the dogs with a cane but wasn't successful, according to Perez.

Cristina Perez said her father, who had been notified by neighbors, then came running down the street with a shovel. He missed when he tried to hit the dogs but the sound of the shovel hitting the concrete scared them off, she said.

The attack on her mother lasted more than six minutes, she said.

Perez, who also lives in Round Rock, said she arrived at the scene a few minutes after the attack ended.

"The whole street was covered in cops and ambulances," she said. "And from a distance my mom was screaming at me, "You do not want to see me.' She was wearing a skirt covered in blood that was ripped and also so was her shirt.

"I got to hold her hand while she was being held in the ambulance," said Cristina Perez. She said her mother was released from the hospital on Oct. 11. She couldn't walk at first after the attack, Perez said, but now is able to move.

Before the dog attack, Perez said, she had been visiting her mother with her 1-year-old and 3-year-old children. "If we would have left her my children, would have been on that walk," she said.

Tips for a dog attack

Round Rock Animal Control had the following tips about protecting yourself from dog attacks:

Always be aware of your surroundings. If you notice a loose dog, quickly change your direction of travel and avoid the situation.

If approached by a leashed dog with an owner present, never pet a dog without asking for permission.

When confronted by an unknown loose dog, stay calm and do not run away, scream or make sudden movements.

Watch where you walk and stay away from routes with loose dogs. If you know there’s a certain house where dogs are likely to be uncontained and free to rush toward, follow or otherwise harass you or your pets, pick another route for your walk.

If attacked, substitute something for the dog to bite down on: a stick, notebook, or anything you may have.

Keep your hands in fists to protect yourself.

Report aggressive dogs by calling your local animal control. If you are in immediate danger, call 911.

.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Round Rock woman attacked by 3 dogs required more than 60 stitches