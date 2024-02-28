Round Rock YMCA to build $5M outdoor pool area with water park-like features

A rendering shows the planned outdoor pool area at the Chasco Family YMCA in Round Rock. The $5 million project is scheduled to open in summer 2025.

A $5 million outdoor pool area at the Chasco Family YMCA in Round Rock will give the community a new place to play and cool off beginning next summer.

Laura Arredondo, the chief marketing officer for the YMCA, said the $5 million project will provide a water park-like experience to families.

The 21,200-square-foot outdoor area, which broke ground on Feb. 23, will have a pool up to 3 feet deep and a volleyball net. There will be a play structure in the shallower end of the pool and a water slide on the other end, Arredondo said.

She said there also will be a bench in the deeper end for parents to sit in the water and watch their children. Another area will have a giant bucket structure that drops water on visitors. Six cabanas will provide shade.

Arrendondo said construction of the pool should be finished in October but will not open to the public until summer 2025.

"I think everybody realizes what summers in Texas are like, so giving everyone a nice, safe, cool place to hang out in the summers is what everybody needs around here," Arredondo said.

Arredondo said the project at the YMCA, 1812 North Mays St., is possible through donations from donors, including Carl and Deanna Miller and Saridon and Cary Rabb.

Arredondo said the pool also will help to serve the more than 3,000 children who attend summer camps at the YMCA every year. Non-YMCA members will be able to buy a day pass to use the facility.

She said being able to accommodate the influx of children was a major reason the YMCA wanted to ensure those who use the indoor lap pools had their own space.

"This we think will serve many, not only our community members and then our summer campers but also anybody that comes," Arredondo said. "Who doesn't want to come and sit outside by a beautiful pool and enjoy hearing kids laugh and having a great time?"

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Round Rock YMCA to build $5M outdoor pool area