Round Rock's Stevens to run for reelection unopposed; 2 vying for other council seat

One Round Rock City Council member will run for reelection unopposed while two people will run for a second council seat.

Friday was the deadline for residents to file to run for the City Council.

The Place 3 seat held by Matthew Baker and the Place 5 seat held by Kristin Stevens are up for election. Council members serve three-year, staggered terms.

Stevens, a Realtor, is running unopposed for the Place 5 seat she has held since 2021.

Running for the Place 3 seat are Melissa Flemming, a wealth advisor, and Alan Simms, a business owner.

Baker, who has served on the City Council since 2018, has said he will not seek a third term to spend more time with his family and meet the demands of his small business.

More: Round Rock student-led nonprofit helping people experiencing homelessness

Round Rock voters also will decide on proposed amendments to the city’s charter to clarify the roles and procedures of the Municipal Court and the Planning and Zoning Commission.

The first proposed amendment will clarify the designation and requirements of court judges and the handling costs and fines by the Municipal Court.

In a report, the chairman of the Charter Review Commission said the change is recommended because the section’s language is vague and does not give distinctions between judges. He also said the section does not consider where costs and fines are intended to go.

The second amendment will delete a subsection of the charter allowing city staff to have the ability to approve, conditionally approve or disapprove a plat, aligning with the Texas Local Government Code. The report said the amendment is recommended to quicken the development process.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Here are the candidates for 2 available Round Rock City Council seats