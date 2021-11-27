New round of storms hits the Northwest with rain and snow

AccuWeather

As cold air expands its reach into the northeastern United States this weekend, one or more storms from Canada will bring not only the first flakes of the season to some areas but also the first accumulation of snow since last winter for other parts of the region. The combination of a southward dip in the jet stream, that is unleashing cold air from central Canada to the northeastern U.S., and a series of disturbances from the northern Pacific Ocean will lead allow one or more fast-moving storms