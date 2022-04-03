Round Top Drive murder suspect arrested for separate alleged shooting

Apr. 2—Nainoa Damon, the 19-year-old man in the March 18 shooting death of an 18-year-old man on Round Top Drive, was arrested this morning for allegedly firing into a vehicle in Kunia in January 2021.

Damon was arrested at the Oahu Community Correctional Center, where he is being held for the Round Top Drive shooting, on suspicion of first-degree attempted murder and two firearms offenses, police said in an email.

Damon allegedly fired into a vehicle with a 22-year-old man and two male friends of unknown ages on a street in Kunia, police said. The 22-year-old was hit, while the other two were uninjured.

Police released Damon pending investigation shortly after today's arrest for the January 2021 shooting, but he remains in custody at OCCC on the Round Top Drive murder charge, in lieu of $1 million bail.

On March 18, Damon allegedly shot 18-year-old Ha'aheo Kolona after an attempted robbery at a Round Top Drive lookout on Tantalus.

Damon allegedly pointed a gun to the back of an 18-year-old man's head and tried to take a gold chain from his neck, police said. But Kolona, also 18, allegedly pulled out a handgun and pointed it at Damon, who allegedly shot Kolona in the abdomen.

Damon allegedly fled the scene and later to police at the Honolulu Police Department Wahiawa substation. He was also charged with first-degree robbery in connection with the fatal shooting.

Damon is the son of two Honolulu police officers. His mother is a HPD sergeant and his stepfather is a corporal.

Correction : The Honolulu Police Department clarified that the Kunia shooting did not take place in a parking lot. This article has been updated to reflect the new information.