Roundabout speed limit proposed in Carmel. Legislators could help decide how slow people go

With 150 roundabouts built over 25 years, residents of Carmel and frequent visitors are as familiar with the traffic circles as drivers anywhere in the country.

But a city councilor says there is still a population apprehensive about entering them: pedestrians.

“I’ve heard from a lot of people who said they don’t feel like they can cross safely,” Jeff Worrell said. “Especially people with baby strollers or in wheelchairs.”

Worrell has proposed a 20-mph speed limit beginning about 200 feet before the roundabout and the same distance on the way out. The city now posts white advisory signs that recommend 15-mph but they are not the law. The 20-mph is the lowest the city is allowed under state law.

“We are trying to become a walkable community and it is not helping if people don’t feel secure crossing the street,” he said.

The roundabout/intersection of College Ave. and 106th St. in the Home Place neighborhood of Carmel Ind., on Thursday, June 8, 2023.

Roundy capital Carmel is known for roundabouts. How many traffic lights are left in the city?

Worrell said he was undecided about whether he favored the speed limit change but thought it was worth a discussion with the council. The ordinance was introduced at a recent City Council meeting and will go before the Finance, Rules and Utilities Committee in December but a date has not been set.

The speed limits vary on different streets. On Rangeline Road in busy Midtown the speed limit is low enough that cars entering a succession of roundabouts are already going slow, Worrell said. But speed limits on parts of other streets like Hazel Dell Parkway or Illinois Street vary from 35 mph to 50 mph.

On a recent ride-along with police, Worrell said he saw cars that didn’t slow at all as they entered roundabouts. “Some even sped up to beat other cars entering,” he said.

The ordinance was not prompted by any surge in pedestrian collisions but to give residents on foot the confidence that cars are approaching the traffic circles with caution, Worrell said.

Pedestrian safety could also be improved by requiring raised sidewalks and improving lighting at the roundabouts, Worrell said. Some roundabouts have those features but it is not required and has often depended on the cost in the past.

Mayor-Elect Sue Finkam said in her campaign she favored such a requirement.

Worrell said State Sen. Jerry Torr, R-Carmel, has offered to introduce legislation that would allow the city to lower its speed limit to 15 mph to match the recommended speed.

Call IndyStar reporter John Tuohy at 317-444-6418 or email him at john.tuohy@indystar.com. Follow him on Facebook and X/Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Carmel roundabouts: Speed limit proposed for pedestrian safety