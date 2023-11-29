Roundabouts coming to ease congestion on Highway 21 in Mecklenburg County

A multi-million-dollar contract approved last month by the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) will soon bring improvements to a Cornelius intersection.

Caton Construction Group Inc. from Charlottesville, Virginia, plans to build two roundabouts near the intersection of Catawba Avenue and U.S. 21 (Statesville Road), an area that has high congestion and traffic volume because of its proximity to Interstate 77.

The first roundabout will be built on U.S. 21, just north of the Catawba Avenue intersection; the other will be built south of the intersection, eliminating left turns. Instead, a driver who wants to turn left from Catawba Avenue to U.S. 21 would make a right turn and then a U-turn in one of the roundabouts to head straight through Catawba Avenue to U.S. 21.

Benefits from the project include more safety and a less congested ride through the area.

NCDOT says contracted crews will start around mid-March 2024 and should be finished by the winter of 2027.

