All about roundabouts: With hundreds in the state, what to know before driving through

Circular intersections, devoid of traffic signals and boasting a platform of safety and revolutionized engineering, are taking over Michigan.

With nearly 200 in state and more planned for the upcoming year, here's everything you need to know before venturing through your first roundabout.

Where are the roundabouts in Michigan?

Michigan has 180 roundabouts throughout the state, including at least 37 in Oakland County, 27 in Washtenaw and Ingham counties, and 12 in Livingston and Macomb counties.

Pending approval, a roundabout is scheduled for the intersection of Seven Mile and Sheldon in Northville — once completed in the fall of 2025 this will be the first roundabout in Wayne County.

A roundabout opened in Oakland County in 1999, and Road Commissioner for Oakland County Craig Bryson said they are to be credited with reinvigorating the county's roadways.

“We love roundabouts. Though they are not ideal for every situation, in many situations they provide significantly improved safety and traffic capacity at about the same price as it would cost to reconstruct a signalized intersection,” Bryson said.

How effective are they?

Roundabouts are a solution to delays and increasing safety, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

Roundabouts that replace traffic signals have resulted in about a 90% reduction in traffic fatalities and a 75% reduction in serious injury crashes, according to the Federal Highway Administration and the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

“Engineers estimate that roundabouts increase traffic flow by 30 to 50% — without widening the road,” Bryson said. “In the past, the only way we could see this type of congestion reduction was to widen roads, such as from two lanes to five lanes, which is far more expensive and intrusive than constructing a roundabout.”

How to navigate them safely:

Michigan State Police list six steps to mastering a roundabout:

Every-so-often we need to talk about the proper use of roundabouts. No sense complaining about them as they are the way of the future. Studies prove they are safer and more efficient. So, let's review the basics. @MDOT_UP pic.twitter.com/5LjBuxCHTU — MSP Eighth District (@MSPEighthDist) January 23, 2024

Slow your speed as you approach.

Yield to oncoming traffic.

When clear, continue through.

Exit by using your turn signals.

Don't stop for anyone, even emergency vehicles.

Allow larger vehicles like tractor-trailers to use both lanes.

