Rounding up the minks in Rockefeller Township
With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.
The NASCAR Cup Series shifts to Texas Motor Speedway to open the second round of the playoffs this weekend.
After his record-setting 10th consecutive victory, two-time defending F1 world drivers champion Max Verstappen holds a 145-point lead over Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez with eight of 23 rounds remaining.
"Big Bang" Zhang put Joyce to sleep for a shot at Oleksandr Usyk.
Bryce Mitchell says he was too sick to fight when he lost to Ilia Topuria, and claims if he beats Dan Ige on Saturday at UFC Vegas 79, he'll be the biggest draw among featherweights.
Tecno's Phantom V Flip is the first flexible flip phone with a circular cover screen, and its voice assistant has built-in ChatGPT.
We've rounded up some fantastic travel deals to New Zealand, Hawaii, Norway, and Mexico that are too good to miss.
There are only a few weeks left in the 2023 MLB season, so Fred Zinkie reveals a first look at his fantasy baseball rankings for 2024.
Filmmaking duo Adil & Bilall share why they "think about 'Batgirl' every day."
It's time for the 2023 WNBA playoffs. Here's how to tune in.
Secoda, a startup developing what it describes as an AI-powered data search and cataloging platform, today announced that it raised $14 million in a funding round led by Craft Ventures with participation from Abstract Ventures and several angel investors. Bringing Secoda's total raised to $16 million, Secoda co-founder and CEO Etai Mizrahi said that the proceeds will be put toward strengthening the startup's engineering efforts, channeling more funds into R&D and building "cutting-edge" dev tools. "Secoda’s mission is to make the experience of finding, understanding and using data as easy as a Google search," Mizrahi told TechCrunch in an email interview.
Technical debt is often the unsung villain of the enterprise, crippling companies seeking to modernize as they realize just how much "legacy" lives in their stack. This is something that fledgling U.K. startup AppFactor is setting out to solve, with a platform that helps enterprises automatically re-architect their legacy applications, readying them for deployment into a new cloud-native home. AppFactor was formally incorporated in mid-2021, however CEO and founder Keith Neilson has only been working on it fully since January, recently closing a pre-seed round of funding he says weighed in at north of £1 million ($1.3 million).
From the Builders' stage where Alex had to introduce himself, Kirsten Korosec and Becca Szkutak rounded out our hosting crew and we had a blast. Instacart went public! Finally, at last, at long last, Instacart is a public company.
Legit Security, a cybersecurity company developing a platform to identify app vulnerabilities from code, has raised $40 million in a Series B funding round led by CRV with participation from Cyberstarts, Bessemer Venture Partners and TCV. Co-founder and CEO Roni Fuchs says that the funds, which bring Legit's total raised to $77 million, will be used to expand Legit's sales, marketing and R&D teams. Fuchs expects Legit's headcount to reach over 100 by the end of the year, up from 78 currently.
Google-backed audio content platform Kuku FM has raised $25 million in a new funding round as it looks to make deeper inroads with its audiobook offerings in the South Asian market. Indian billionaire and technologist Nandan Nilekani's Fundamentum Partnership led the Series C funding in Kuku FM, with International Finance Corporation, part of the World Bank. Temasek-backed Vertex Ventures also participated in the new financing round, said the five-year-old startup that counts 3one4 Capital and Krafton also among its backers.
The Wings got over the hump. Their reward: the Aces.
Edsoma, a startup that developed an AI-powered reading, education and communication platform for children, raised $2.5 million in a seed round led by Shaquille O'Neal. "He didn't ask me for money; what he asked was actually 'I would like you to help me get this out,'" O'Neal said moments after stepping offstage at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023. Edsoma raised the $2.5 million from more than a dozen individual investors — or family and friends, as Wallgren put it — with a post-funding valuation of $14 million.
When Plaid won TechCrunch Disrupt 2013’s Hackathon, it wasn’t even Plaid yet. Since then, the startup has taken a journey full of twists and turns, including its scuppered acquisition by Visa, followed by a funding round that put it at a $13.4 billion valuation, to the lows of a privacy class action lawsuit and layoffs last year. In a wide-ranging conversation at this year’s Disrupt, founder Zach Perret talked candidly about all those topics.
Plan A, a carbon accounting and ESG (environmental, social, and governance) reporting platform for corporations, has raised $27 million in a Series A round of funding led by U.S. VC giant Lightspeed Venture partners. Technically the funding is an extension of a $10 million Series A round it announced nearly two years ago, meaning for all intents and purposes this is the closing of a $37 million Series A round, taking its total raised to $42 million across its six year history.
Autumn is the season of scarves, pumpkins and… "Gilmore Girls."