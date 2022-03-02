Rounds of rain and snow drench the Pacific Northwest

The Guardian

Quarterback’s future is in doubt going into offseasonDenver Broncos have been linked with move for QB Many believe Aaron Rodgers has already played his final game for Green Bay. Photograph: Mark Hoffman/USA Today Sports The Green Bay Packers say they have not received any trade offers for Aaron Rodgers despite speculation the quarterback may move on from the team this offseason. The 38-year-old won his second straight MVP this year but the Packers once again fell short of the Super Bowl. Rodgers