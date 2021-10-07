Rounds of thunderstorms drench the Southeast

Miami Herald

Florida has won — at least for now — a battle against an invasive snail that can grow to be eight inches long, eat 500 kinds of plants and the stucco off your house, The slimy invaders also carry a parasite that can cause meningitis in humans and pets, and is a deal breaker in global agricultural trade. The price tag for getting rid of the dangerous mollusks in the state over the past decade: $24 million.