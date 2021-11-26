Roundtable: Takeaways from Kyle Rittenhouse trial in Kenosha, Wisconsin

The Register-Mail Roundtable writers react to Kyle Rittenhouse verdict.

What are your takeaways from the verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse's case?

Courtney Wallace

Country doesn't respect me as Black woman

The president said "The jury system works, and we have to abide by it." That’s funny because it didn’t work for Trayvon Martin, Sandra Bland, Philandro Castillo, Tamir Rice; I can go on. This country doesn’t respect me as a black woman, but Kyle, a white male, that’s who’s respected. He got away with MURDER! Yes, the justice system worked with George Floyd, but this verdict doesn’t surprise me. BALANCE!

You wonder why there’s protests. You don’t feel the pain. If it hits home, then you advocate, but then it’s too late. “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. We are caught in an inescapable network of mutuality, tied in a single garment of destiny. Whatever affects one directly, affects all indirectly.” Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. — Courtney Wallace

Meghan Harms

Gun laws failing to change with the times

Rittenhouse got away with killing two people because of poorly defined laws. One of his charges was dropped exactly because of that — a law that was made with hunting in mind made it to where a minor can legally open carry a rifle on city streets. No one should be open carrying guns in public, and regardless of whether it’s a pistol or a rifle, showing you’re in possession of a weapon is a direct threat; people who open carry guns are aggressors. Rittenhouse was able to plead self-defense, but the fact is that he was knowingly intimidating people, which is a form of aggression.

The laws that allow for this kind of behavior need to be readdressed and rewritten. Protecting your own property and hunting is one thing, but in most situations, guns often cause more problems than they solve. Our laws are failing to change with the times. — Meghan Harms

Harry Bulkeley

Press pushed false race narrative

Which Rittenhouse case do you mean? The one that took place in the courtroom or the trial in the media?

The issue in the actual court case was straight forward. Did Rittenhouse’s actions constitute self-defense within the meaning of Wisconsin law? The jury found unanimously that they did and therefore he was not guilty.

Story continues

The press, on the other hand, made this about race (even though the defendant and all the victims were white) and white supremacy and murder, all of which are false narratives. Those who believe that version of the evidence didn’t watch the trial but are relying on the political viewpoints of their favorite, biased news outlets.

After 50 years of legal experience, I know that unless you’ve watched every minute of any trial, you do not know what the evidence showed. Without that knowledge, critics are simply choosing to use this unfortunate event for political purposes. — Harry Bulkeley

John Hunigan

A Black kid with AR-15 would have been treated differently

We can't allow ourselves to be so conditioned to a new normal that allows a 17-year-old, who happened to kill two people while maliciously maiming another, to walk around with an AR-15 rifle in a community where he doesn't reside. This young man won't be the first, or the last, heeding the call from the former president to "stand back and stand by." It's highly unlikely a Black kid would have been allowed to roam freely in a chaotic scene with an AR-15 without law enforcement perceiving him as a threat.

The Rittenhouse trial was another example of how our justice system isn't always equal and is often influenced by race and socioeconomic status. The judge seemed biased in favor of the defense. We shouldn't forget the violent protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin were partially the results of ongoing anger and frustrations disenfranchised communities feel when mostly white law enforcement officers are often not held accountable when they shoot unarmed Black men. Kyle Rittenhouse isn't a hero and shouldn't be lauded. — John Hunigan

Charlie Gruner

Self-defense the only reasonable conclusion

While there were other charges against Rittenhouse, the major charges involved two men who were killed and another severely wounded.

The severely wounded man testified that he was advancing with his gun pointed at Rittenhouse. In those circumstances, Rittenhouse was justified in assuming self-defense and firing on his attacker.

The two men who were killed had each knocked Rittenhouse to the ground, kicking him. One was trying to take his rifle while the other physically assaulted Rittenhouse with a skateboard, using it as a weapon.

Rittenhouse was retreating when he was attacked. There was no evidence presented in court that Rittenhouse threatened or attacked anyone, including his attackers. Self-defense is the only reasonable conclusion.

The prosecutor lied about another assailant claiming could not be identified even though that man was already in custody. The prosecution apparently did not want him to testify but held him on another charge. — Charlie Gruner

David Amor, Knox County Board District 2

Rittenhouse the only one deploying lethal force that night

The phrase “travesty of justice” is the only way to describe this case. The trial was caught up from the get-go in a powerful vortex of political and media pressures that made any semblance of a fair and impartial proceeding impossible. Between the judge’s improper removal of the weapons charges — of which Rittenhouse was definitely guilty — to the prosecution’s insistence on filing first-degree murder charges, with their elevated levels of burden of proof, to the defense’s ultimately successful strategy of self-defense, this trial was a disaster from start to finish.

That the jury bought the self-defense argument is deeply troubling. Rittenhouse may well have been fearful when challenged by his victims, but he went into the streets armed and looking for a fight. He was ultimately the aggressor. The fact that the only person armed with an assault rifle, the only person to deploy lethal force that evening, can be acquitted on the spurious grounds of self-defense is a grim omen for the future. It seems we’re not really a nation of laws, we’ve become a nation of guns. — David Amor

Laurie Meulder

We need reasonable limits on gun ownership

My takeaways are sadness and concern. Brain research shows that human brains take about 25 years to develop; the abilities to control impulsive behavior and assess risk are among the last to develop. Eighteen to 20 year olds are 4% of the population, but account for 17% of gun related homicides. It was legal in Wisconsin for the Rittenhouse boy to be armed, but had he not been, no one would have died. The federal legal age for gun ownership should be raised to at least 21. This verdict suggests that anyone may shoot to kill, claim self-defense and be exonerated.

Gun possession is an emotionally driven topic. Pro-gun people believe they are safer having firearms; many see any regulatory effort as endangering gun rights altogether. Anti-gun people see firearms as dangerous, deadly, and anti-social. The majority of Americans, including a majority of gun owners, share my concern and want some reasonable limits on gun possession and usage while protecting people’s right to hunt, engage in shooting sports, and have guns for household protection. — Laurie Muelder

William Urban

Prosecution team was worst since O.J. Simpson trial

This was supposed to be a show trial of the Second Amendment and self-defense, which explains why there is a lot of disappointment over the verdict. I came away thinking that Rittenhouse had three lawyers making his case — one was his, the others were the prosecutors. I hadn’t seen such a bad prosecution team since the O.J. Simpson trial — their own witnesses contradicted their argument that Rittenhouse was not defending himself.

The print and television summaries and the breathless “latest developments” on the web portrayed divergent universes. When I heard the argument that human life was more valuable than property, I thought of John Locke’s declaration that all humans had natural rights to “Life, Liberty, and Property.” Jefferson changed the last word, but most of us understand that all three are necessary for a pursuit of happiness. So, sometimes, is self-defense.

The media showed why they are no longer trusted. — William Urban

Stephen Podwojski

Disparity of understanding by left and right troubling

People are consistently and obsessively looking to justify their beliefs. So high profile criminal trials like Rittenhouse and the one in Georgia (3 men on trial for killing Ahmaud Arbery) are being used to justify the use of firearms, raise political money, set a moral high ground and release tons of misinformation. The disparity of understanding by both the left and right in this case is troubling. But what else is new? Many people are broken and too many are running around with faulty wiring. In response to the primary takeaway from this trial — based on the laws of Wisconsin — the verdict was correct. There is room to clarify the laws of Wisconsin when it comes to self-defense and “initial aggressor.” In simple terms, you can provoke an argument to the point of danger to yourself, then run away unless you can’t run away fast enough which means now you can shoot the person you provoked. Got it. Rittenhouse isn’t a hero. The Marines disqualified him from joining for reasons they won’t disclose. He is a wannabe “warrior.” He got his chance. The political right will make money off his name. More faulty wiring will prevail. — Stephen Podwojski

The Community Roundtable runs each Friday and is made up of local writers. Community writers answer one question each week in 150 words or fewer.

This article originally appeared on Galesburg Register-Mail: Roundtable: Takeaways from Kyle Rittenhouse's verdict in Kenosha, Wisconsin