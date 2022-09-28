Roundtable wants to bring AngelList-style syndicates to Europe

Romain Dillet
·2 min read

Meet Roundtable, a new startup backed by eFounders that wants to bring community-driven angel investments to European startups. The company has built a platform that simplifies the administrative, legal and financial challenges that come with angel investments.

Roundtable could be particularly useful for existing angel investors who want to unlock some additional capital for their portfolio companies. As they are about to invest in a startup, they can create a EU-based special purpose vehicle (SPV) and tell their friends to invest alongside them.

For individuals who aren’t professional investors, it lowers the barrier to entry as they don’t have to deal with a lawyer, an accountant, a banker, etc.

When the lead angel sets up the SPV, they can choose to get some carried interest from other investors in the vehicle — but that’s optional. Down the road, Roundtable can also handle partial exits in case some investors want to get out of a startup while others want to remain shareholders.

“We are launching a solution that meets the demands of non-professional European investors so that they can invest in ‘just a few clicks’ — extreme standardization of SPVs with legal innovations, a platform to communicate with community members and get the best out of everyone when it comes to network and experience,” Roundtable co-founder and CEO Evan Testa said. Roundtable was co-founded by Evan Testa, Julien Fissette and Simon Ternoir.

Right now, Roundtable works in France and Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg. Since June, the startup has facilitated 40 deals representing nearly €20 million ($20 million at today’s exchange rate). On average, there are 20 investors per investment.

Just like AngelList, Roundtable doesn’t plan to stop there. Once it has polished this experience for one-off deals, the company wants to empower super angel investor who wants to become solo general partner with their own small VC fund.

Due to the legal hurdles that come with angel investment, it’s clear that there’s an opportunity for a local equivalent of AngelList in Europe. It’s going to be interesting to see if the angel investment community embraces a standardized platform like Roundtable in the future.

Recommended Stories

  • If You Had Invested $5,000 in Nvidia Stock at Its IPO, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

    Chipmaker Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has struggled this year. High inflation suppressed consumer demand for gaming chips in the second quarter, causing its revenue and gross profit margin to fall far short of guidance. More recently, worrisome news regarding its China business has given investors another reason to sell, and shares currently trade 63% off their all-time high.

  • Porsche's blockbuster IPO is no 'gamechanger' for Europe's battered markets

    Porsche's landmark listing is defying market turmoil giving a welcome boost to a battered pipeline of share sales but the deal is unlikely to open the floodgates, bankers and analysts say, with European listings facing their worst year since 2009. As market volatility persists amid Europe's energy crisis and worsening economic forecasts, companies are holding off on their plans to go public. Volkswagen's decision to press ahead with the IPO of Porsche is perceived as a one-off deal whose success is closely linked to the appeal of its brand.

  • Trump’s Truth Social SPAC Changes Address to UPS Store as Investors Pull $137.5 Million

    The company intended to take the former president's social media platform public

  • These 2 Stocks Are ‘Oversold Gems’ With Over 100% Upside Potential, Says Roth Capital

    Barring selected periods of relief, the inherent trend of the stock market has been resolutely negative in 2022. For investors searching for ways to boost the portfolio’s performance, there have generally been slim pickings. But if you look on the bright side of a market situation where stocks are continuously pushed further down, what you get are some low and enticing entry points. Roth Capital’s tech and communications expert Scott Searle certainly thinks that with a bit of digging, investors

  • Billionaire Carl Icahn warns 'you can't cure' hot inflation — but when an audience member asked him for stock picks, he gave these 2 'cheap and viable' names

    The 86-year-old investing legend has spoken. Pay attention.

  • 3 Cheap REIT Stocks to Buy Now and Never Sell

    Cheap stocks are often cheap for a reason. One of the biggest mistakes novice investors make is choosing a laggard and ignoring a leader simply because the laggard has a lower P/E ratio or a higher dividend yield. A low P/E might be a signal that investors think future earnings will be a lot lower, while an outsized dividend yield could be too good to be true.

  • A surging U.S. dollar is creating an ‘untenable situation’ for the stock market, warns Morgan Stanley’s Wilson

    Morgan Stanley’s Wilson said every 1% change in the Dollar Index has a negative 0.5% impact on S&P 500 earnings. He also saw an approximate 10% headwind to growth to companies earnings in the fourth quarter, in addition to other headwinds such as payback in demand and higher costs from inflation.

  • Why Annaly Capital Management Stock Plunged as Much as 10% Today

    The mortgage REIT completed a reverse split on Friday, so it's the first trading day post-split. A stock decline in this situation isn't odd at all.

  • Is AT&T's Dividend Worth the Risk?

    One side effect of rising interest rates is the recent slide in high-yielding dividend stocks. The market is pummeling some widely held names, causing their yields to climb. Here are the yields on a handful of widely held S&P 500 stocks as of the Sept.

  • Stock market: Here's one veteran strategist's guess at a bear market bottom

    The selling in stock markets looks poised to continues, warns veteran strategist Sam Stovall.

  • Here's Why You Should Hold on to General Electric (GE) Now

    Strong demand in the Aerospace and Healthcare segments and cost-control measures and pricing actions are driving General Electric's (GE) growth.

  • Warren Buffett's Berkshire Makes List of Undervalued,  Stocks

    The CBOE Volatility Index has skyrocketed 89% so far this year. Morningstar put together a list of stocks with one- and three-year betas of 0.8 or lower. Then it screened for stocks that are undervalued, according to Morningstar analysts' fair value estimates.

  • Stock Bear Market Will Get Whole Lot Worse When Credit Cracks

    (Bloomberg) -- As crazy as it sounds, all the turmoil that’s ripped through Wall Street over the past week has still left debt markets in Corporate America relatively unscathed.Most Read from BloombergGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesPutin’s Mobilization Hits Russia’s Economy in Its Weak SpotsAlzheimer’s Progression Slowed by Drug in Major TrialUS Housing Prices Fall for First Time Since 2012Everything-Selloff on Wall Street Deepens on 98% Recession OddsThat’s bad news

  • 10 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Morgan Stanley’s Quant Screen

    In this article, we will discuss the 10 dividend paying stocks to buy according to Morgan Stanley’s quant screen. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Morgan Stanley’s Quant Screen. Morgan Stanley’s Base Case: S&P Falling to $3,400 by Year […]

  • 1 Stock-Split Stock With Huge Long-Term Potential

    The stock split still hasn't happened, giving investors more time to buy in before it takes place.

  • 3 Stocks I'm Buying During a Tech Stock Correction

    The Nasdaq Composite index has fallen into a bear market, declining 31% year to date, taking the share prices and valuations of growth stocks to levels not seen in a while. The highest inflation in the U.S. in four decades combined with sharp hikes in the federal funds rate by the Federal Reserve has caused this swoon. There's no better time to buy strong, well-run companies than a bear market, but the caveat is that you must be prepared to hold them over the long term.

  • Wall Street’s ‘fear gauge’ might hold the key to the timing of the next market rebound. Here’s why.

    Wall Street's “fear gauge” may not have topped 40, but there's still reason to suspect that stocks could rebound if it holds above 30 for at least a couple of days.

  • This $300 Billion Market Could Bring Nvidia Stock Out of Its Slump

    Investors should keep a close eye on this fast-growing market that could supercharge the beaten-down tech giant.

  • 10 Best Cheap Technology Stocks to Invest In

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 Best Cheap Technology Stocks to Invest In. To skip our analysis of the recent technology trends, and market activity, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Cheap Technology Stocks to Invest In. Technology has been at the forefront of advancement and […]

  • Apple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand Falters

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. is backing off plans to increase production of its new iPhones this year after an anticipated surge in demand failed to materialize, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesAlzheimer’s Progression Slowed by Drug in Major TrialApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersPutin’s Mobilization Hits Russia’s Economy in Its Weak SpotsUS Housing Prices Fall for First Time