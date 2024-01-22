The Roundtop Mansion in Hellam Township is now open as an Airbnb

A mansion near Wildcat Falls in Hellam Township is now open as an Airbnb.

The 7,674-square-foot mansion at 6995 Roundtop Lane was up for auction in October, listed at $3.8 million, according to Zillow. It is now open and accepting reservations as an Airbnb with three options for accommodations.

The mansion overlooks the Susquehanna River just north of Wrightsville. It sits on a 132-acre property, atop an 800-foot elevation known as Round Top in the Hellam Hills area. It was built in 1860 for a jewelry maker, and it was a popular summer resort.

The mansion has had several owners over the years, one of whom used it as the Roundtop Bed and Breakfast from 1985 into the 1990s.

Now, it is once again operating as a place for people to escape and unwind.

"Want an epic winter getaway? We welcome you to experience this historic unique mountaintop estate with a luxurious stone mansion that our kids call “the castle” because of its grand architectural beauty," the listing stated.

Some of the features mentioned in the listing include an elevator that accesses all five floors of the mansion, a grand foyer, two wood burning fireplaces in the great room, a butler’s kitchen, a formal dining area with another wood burning fireplace and original hardwood floors.

There is also an indoor lap pool, a primary master suite with a king bed, a great room with a 75-inch frame TV, a wet bar with a fully- stocked coffee station, and a sunroom that doubles as a media/game room. Guests can also enjoy an outdoor spa that has a sauna and a hot tub.

For book lovers, there's a library stocked with books on the third floor. Nature lovers will enjoy the hiking trails through the woods and a wildlife conservation that flanks three sides of the property.

If you want to book a night here, it won't come cheap. The house is listed for $719 per night, and that is at a discount. The original price is $899 a night. There is also a cleaning fee and Airbnb service fee, both of which are separate from the nightly fee.

If that's too much for you, you can book an Airbnb stay at either the cabin or the cottage located on the grounds of the mansion. Both of these spaces have different features and a cheaper price tag.

According to Airbnb, the new owners also have other Airbnb properties: one in Maryland and one in Florida. They have operated Airbnb locations for two years.

