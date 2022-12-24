Roundup: $1.1M of drugs seized from alleged traffickers, Oxnard shooting, more news

Ventura County Sheriff's detectives recently seized more than $1 million worth of drugs from a suspected trafficking organization, including a haul with 30 pounds of meth and 20,000 fentanyl-laced pills.

Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County agencies:

VENTURA COUNTY — Ventura County Sheriff’s narcotics detectives have seized more than $1 million worth of illegal drugs during a two-month investigation into a trafficking organization based in Mexico, authorities said.

Cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl were found during several arrests over the course of the probe. Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid that has caused a surge in fatal overdoses in recent years.

In early November, the narcotics bureau learned the trafficking organization was reportedly bringing cocaine to Ventura County. A Santa Barbara man, 40, was identified as a member of the group. During a traffic stop in Camarillo on Nov. 15, authorities found 2 kilograms of cocaine, or about 4.4 pounds, in the car. The man and a male passenger were arrested.

During December, the bureau uncovered information the group was trafficking meth. On Tuesday, detectives arrested a San Bernardino County man, 48, in Camarillo as he was allegedly trying to deliver about 35 pounds of the drug, according to the sheriff’s account.

On Wednesday, two Los Angeles County men, both in their 20s, were arrested while en route to the Westlake Village area. They were allegedly transporting a shipment of methamphetamine and fraudulent Oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl. Detectives seized about 30 pounds of meth and 20,000 pills from the car.

In all, the narcotics were estimated to have a street value of more than $1.1 million, the agency said.

Shooting hospitalizes victim

OXNARD — A 45-year-old Oxnard man was hospitalized after a shooting late Friday morning, authorities said.

The gunshot victim was reported around 10:55 a.m. in the 100 block of Campton Drive, according to the Oxnard Police Department. The block is south of First Street in the Colonia area.

Officers found the man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital and said to be in stable condition.

As of Friday evening, the incident remained under investigation and no other details were available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Roger Ramirez at 805-385-7547.

Rifle seized from alleged trespasser

VENTURA COUNTY — Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies seized a rifle and a loaded high-capacity magazine from a man allegedly trespassing on a commercial agricultural property outside Oxnard on Wednesday.

The sheriff’s agency increased patrols around commercial ag businesses due to an uptick in crime. Recent incidents include burglary, vehicle thefts, vehicle tampering, vandalism, narcotics offenses and trespassing, officials said.

At around 4:20 p.m., a deputy on such a patrol saw a man and woman apparently trespassing behind the fence line of a property in the 5700 block of West Gonzales Road. The unincorporated area is east of Harbor Boulevard.

The pair, both 42, were described as transient. Both had outstanding arrest warrants, authorities said.

As they were being arrested, deputies found the man had a short-barreled rifle, the loaded magazine and methamphetamine. Due to prior convictions, he is prohibited from having firearms and ammunition.

He was arrested on suspicion of multiple firearms and narcotics violations and booked into Ventura County jail, where he was not eligible for bail, jail records showed.

