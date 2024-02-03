Roundup: 1,600 victims in Moorpark identity theft case, more news

Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County agencies:

5 in Moorpark arrested in identity theft case

Five Moorpark residents were arrested last month in connection with an identity theft case with more than 1,000 alleged victims around the U.S., the Ventura County Sheriff's Office reported. The agency is contracted for police services in the city.

In January, Moorpark investigators became aware of possibly fraudulent purchases being made and delivered to an apartment in the 600 block of Spring Road, authorities said in a news release Friday. A significant number of packages were delivered there daily, addressed to people who didn't live there.

The investigation found about 1,600 victims had online accounts compromised and were victims of identity theft, authorities said. Those contacted confirmed they hadn't placed the orders.

A search warrant served last month at the apartment led to recovery of about 200 packages addressed to people not associated with the apartment.

The five suspects, men and women age 28 to 53, were arrested on suspicion of identity theft and conspiracy. They were booked into county jail and released on their own recognizance, with a court date set for Tuesday.

Arrest made in Santa Paula shooting

Authorities arrested a Santa Paula man, 20, on Thursday in connection with a Nov. 18 shooting in the city that injured one.

The predawn arrest came as Santa Paula Police Department officers and detectives, assisted by tactical teams from the Oxnard and Ventura police departments, served searched warrants at multiple locations, the agency said in a news release.

Police seized a loaded handgun and found other evidence during the searches, officials said.

The November shooting was reported around 8:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of East Santa Barbara Street. The victim, a 45-year-old Santa Paula man, was shot in the chest, according to police. He was treated at a hospital and subsequently released.

The suspect was arrested and subsequently charged with attempted murder and a felony firearms offense. During arraignment Friday in Ventura County Superior Court, no plea was entered and the hearing was continued until March 1. The suspect remained at the county's main jail Saturday with bail set at $500,000.

Stabbing reported in Ojai

A stabbing reported in Ojai early Friday led to the arrest of a 39-year-old man.

The incident was reported around 2:30 a.m. in the 300 block of East Matilija Street, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, which is contracted to provide police services in the city.

The victim, a 22-year-old Ojai man, provided a description of the suspect and his direction of travel to responding deputies. The victim was transported to Ventura County Medical Center and is expected to make a full recovery, officials said in a news release.

Deputies searching the area found the suspect, an Ojai resident, armed with a weapon. The man also made statements to deputies that allegedly confirmed his involvement in the incident, according to the sheriff's account.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon. He remained at the Todd Road Jail facility Saturday with bail set at $70,000, jail records showed.

