Roundup: 1 arrested after Moorpark yard blast, 1 nabbed after chase in Oxnard, more

Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County agencies:

House fire displaces 2

PIRU – A house fire in Piru displaced two people Friday morning, authorities said.

Ventura County Fire Department crews were dispatched at approximately 8:20 a.m. to a single family home near the 3000 block of Center Street.

Fire Capt. Brian McGrath said the fire was knocked out at 8:40 a.m.

The blaze started in one of the rooms although which room was not immediately available.

Some fire and smoke spread to other parts of the house causing smoke damage. The cause of the fire was still under investigation, McGrath said.

One person was treated for smoke inhalation and no other injuries were reported, he said.

1 arrested after car, foot chase

OXNARD – An 18-year-old man was arrested Thursday afternoon and faces a host of charges after police said he led them on a chase and resisted arrest.

At approximately 4 p.m., officers from the Oxnard Special Enforcement Unit conducted a traffic stop at H Street and Gonzales Road on a vehicle for a suspected traffic violation, according to the Oxnard Police Department.

The driver of the vehicle, an Oxnard resident, sped south on H Street, failing to obey traffic signs and weaving in-and-out of traffic, police said.

A 9-mm Glock-style polymer 80 semi-automatic handgun was taken by Oxnard police after an arrest Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. Police said the firearm was modified to meet the legal requirements of an assault weapon.

Ultimately, the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the curb in the 1200 block of North H Street. While the pursuing officers exited their vehicle, the suspect put his vehicle in reverse and rammed into the police vehicle, according to Oxnard police.

The suspect attempted to flee on foot but officers tackled him a short distance away. While on the ground, the suspect continued to resist arrest and attempted to reach near an officer's gun, police said.

Officers ultimately arrested the man and found a loaded 9-mm Glock-style polymer 80 semi-automatic handgun. Police said the firearm was modified to meet the legal requirements of an assault weapon.

Also called ghost guns, the polymer firearms are sold commercially as incomplete, without serial numbers, and must be further manufactured to make them into functioning firearms.

The suspect was cleared medically and booked at Ventura County jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, felony evading a police officer, resisting arrest and possessing an unregistered handgun. His bail was set at $500,000, jail records show.

One of the arresting officers was treated at St. John's Regional Medical Center for a moderate injury received during the arrest.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Oxnard police at 805-385-7600 or visit www.oxnardpd.org.

Man arrested after backyard explosion

MOORPARK – An investigation lead to the arrest Thursday morning of a 19-year-old man on suspicion of arson and possession of a destructive device.

Shortly after 8 a.m. on Tuesday, a 911 caller described an explosion in the backyard of a residence in the 100 Block of Millard Street, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies from the sheriff's Moorpark Patrol Station were dispatched to investigate. Authorities spoke to several witnesses and to occupants of the home.

During their investigation, evidence of an explosive device that ignited in the backyard of the residence was found. Investigators also located an attempt to ignite the fuel tank of a vehicle parked in the driveway of the residence.

The suspect was identified as a 19-year-old man from Fillmore.

He was located driving through Moorpark on Thursday, sheriff's officials said. Detectives conducted a vehicle stop in the 400 block of West Los Angeles Avenue and arrested him without incident.

Detectives and investigators from the sheriff’s bomb squad obtained a search warrant for the suspect's residence and found several additional pieces of evidence linking the suspect to the crime.

He was transported and booked into Ventura County jail on suspicion of possession of a destructive device and two counts of attempted arson. His bail was set at $150,000.

