Roundup: 1 arrested after T.O. carport fire

1 arrested after carport fire

THOUSAND OAKS – A 76-year-old woman was arrested Saturday night after a fire at a Thousand Oaks apartment complex carport destroyed 13 vehicles, officials said.

Fire crews and police responded to the fire shortly after 7 p.m. in the 400 block of Arbor Lane Court. No one was injured in the blaze, according to the Ventura County Fire Department.

Ventura County Sheriff's Capt. Eduardo Malagon said Sunday the woman was arrested on suspicion of a misdemeanor DUI.

Investigators at the scene believe the woman's vehicle started the fire, which spread across the carport damaging the structure and vehicles parked there, Malagon said.

The woman was cited and released early Sunday morning, according jail records. The Star generally doesn't name people arrested for misdemeanors.

Four patrol units from the Thousand Oaks police and one arson investigator responded to the fire, Malagon said. Thousand Oaks contracts police services with the sheriff's office. The deputies assisted with traffic control, the captain said.

No other structures were threatened by the fire, he said.

