Roundup: 1 arrested after waving knife; Oxnard police seek help on cold case, more

1 arrested after allegedly waving knife

The Ventura Police Department arrested a woman Sunday in connection with waving a knife and making threats in downtown Ventura.

Ventura police received several calls around 4:05 p.m. about the woman with a knife in the area of California and Santa Clara streets, according to a news release.

The 33-year-old woman, described as pregnant and homeless, picked up a knife from an outside table at Finney’s Crafthouse on Main Street and began throwing the knife in the air near patrons, including a small child, said police Cmdr. Ryan Weeks. No one was injured, he said.

A patron confronted the woman and she waved the knife at the person before she left the area. When officers responded, the woman was gone but was followed by a Downtown Ventura park ambassador.

Officers found the woman a few blocks away and took her to the Ventura County Medical Center to be medically cleared before she was booked into the Ventura County jail, according to a news release.

She was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor brandishing a weapon and felony criminal threats and booked at Ventura County jail. She remains in Ventura County jail as of midday Monday with bail set at $30,000. She is scheduled to appear at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in Ventura County Superior Court.

Break-ins lead to arrest

The Ventura Police Department arrested a 57-year-old man Monday morning on suspicion of breaking into a Ventura business and apartment complex and vandalizing them.

Ventura police received a 911 call from a security guard around 4:20 a.m. about a burglary in progress at the 700 block of East Main Street, according to a news release. Officers responded and found someone broke through the front door of the business and left.

About an hour later, police received another call about a person breaking a glass front door and trying to open apartment doors in the 500 block of East Santa Clara Street, at a neighboring property to the first call.

Officers responded and found the man outside of the apartment complex in a common area of the complex with property from the burglary on East Main Street.

The man, described as homeless, was arrested on suspicion of felony commercial burglary and felony vandalism.

He remained in Ventura County jail as of midday Monday with bail set at $110,000, jail records show. He is scheduled to appear at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in Ventura County Superior Court.

Police seek help for arrest in 2019 murder

With four years passing since the shooting death of a 32-year-old Oxnard man, police issued a new call last week for community members with information about the incident to notify them.

Richard Madera was standing in the front yard of a residence in the 3000 block of Merced Place on Oct. 5, 2019, when he was shot multiple times, according to the Oxnard Police Department. He was survived by his family, including three young children.

Witnesses who saw or heard anything are asked to contact Detective Adam Aguilar at 805-385-7680.

Information also can be reported by visiting the Oxnard Police Department’s website at www.oxnardpd.org and clicking on the tab marked “Report Suspicious Activity.” Another option is to call Ventura Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477. Individuals may visit www.venturacountycrimestoppers.org to submit a tip via text or email.

Oxnard officials offer a reward of $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of any individuals responsible for committing homicides within the city.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: 1 nabbed after waving knife; Oxnard police seek cold case help, more