Roundup: 1 dead in T.O. hit-and-run; 1 nabbed in alleged extortion in Santa Paula

Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County agencies:

Woman killed in T.O. hit-and-run

An 84-year-old woman was killed in a hit-and-run in the parking lot of a Thousand Oaks apartment complex early Sunday morning, authorities said.

Thousand Oaks police were called out at 12:05 a.m. to an apartment building in the 2000 block of Los Feliz Drive on a report of a woman in medical distress, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, which is contracted by the city for police services.

The neighborhood is one block north of Thousand Oaks Boulevard and includes a mix of apartment complexes.

The woman was pronounced dead after officers arrived, said sheriff's Capt. James Sullivan. Investigators from the major crimes unit and detectives from Thousand Oaks responded to the incident, he said.

Investigators believe the incident is isolated. They did not release any additional information about the vehicle involved or the woman but more detail is expected later Sunday, Sullivan said.

Man arrested in Santa Paula on alleged extortion

A 49-year-old Ventura man was arrested Thursday night in Santa Paula on suspicion of extortion and elder abuse.

The Santa Paula Police Department said the man had demanded $200,000 from an 80-year-old Santa Paula man and threatened to harm him and his family if the money wasn't paid.

The man initially threatened the 80-year-old victim by letter earlier in December. In the letter, the man told the victim to bring the money to a specific place at a specific destination.

The Ventura man arrived at the appointed time where police were waiting. The man was pulled over and taken into custody, police said.

It was not immediately clear if the man and the victim knew each other.

The man has since been released from Ventura County jail. He is scheduled to appear in Ventura County Superior Court Jan. 12, jail records show.

Anyone with additional information on this case or experienced similar incidents, can call Detective Sgt. Daniel Potter at 805-525-4474 ext. 282 or email dpotter@spcity.org.

Items may be updated.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Roundup: 1 dead in T.O. hit-and-run; alleged extortion in Santa Paula