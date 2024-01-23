1 dies in crash near Santa Paula

One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 126 near Santa Paula Monday afternoon, authorities said.

The collision was reported at 2:37 p.m. on westbound Highway 126 at Boosey Road, according to Officer Jorge Alfaro of the California Highway Patrol. It was not immediately clear how many people were in the vehicles but at least one additional person was transported to Ventura County Medical Center, Alfaro said.

He was not sure if it was raining at the time of the crash, but said the roadways were likely wet.

The CHP advised drivers to avoid the area near the crash because of lane closures from the incident and the subsequent investigation. Officers were still at the scene shortly before 5 p.m.

Man stabbed in apparent Fillmore robbery

A man was allegedly stabbed and robbed in Fillmore Sunday night after he was confronted by two people wearing masks.

The victim was in the 100 block of Chambersburg Road shortly before 7 p.m. when approached by the pair who demanded money, said Ventura County Sheriff's Capt. Greg Gibson. The city of Fillmore contracts police services with the sheriff's office.

When the man told the two he had no money, they stabbed the victim in the abdomen and thigh and stole his jewelry, Gibson said. The man was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening wounds, the sheriff's captain said.

Gibson did not know a value for the jewelry taken. He said initial information indicated that the incident was a random act of violence.

As of Monday morning, no arrests had been made, but the sheriff's major crimes unit was investigating the incident. The neighborhood where the incident happened is residential with equestrian trails across the Santa Clara River not far from Bardsdale.

These reports may be updated.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Roundup: 1 dies in Santa Paula crash; man stabbed, robbed in Fillmore