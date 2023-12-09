Roundup: 1 dies in T.O. hit-and-run, 2 injured in T.O. fight and more

Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County agencies:

Pedestrian killed in apparent hit-and-run crash in T.O.

A pedestrian was struck and killed Saturday morning during an apparent hit-and-run collision in Thousand Oaks.

The incident was reported at 6:06 a.m. at the intersection of Windsor Drive and East Janss Road, authorities said.

The vehicle hit the man and left the area, said Ventura County Sheriff's Capt. Ryan Clark. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, Clark said.

The intersection was closed for about five hours as detectives investigated, reopening shortly after 11 a.m.

No arrests had been made and no description of the vehicle was available as of 1 p.m. Saturday.

Two suffer serious head injuries after T.O. fight

Two males suffered serious head injuries and were transported to the hospital after a fight at a Thousand Oaks residence Friday night.

The assault was reported at 8:57 p.m. in the 500 block of Brossard Drive, and authorities arrived to find the two victims, according to Ventura County Sheriff's Capt. Ryan Clark. The city of Thousand Oaks contracts its police services with the sheriff's office.

Two additional males were taken into custody on suspicion of attempted murder, Clark said. He said a weapon was used in the assault but could not specify what it was.

Clark did not have an update on the status of the two victims as of 1 p.m.

3 nabbed after entry into locked Ventura garage

Three males were arrested early Saturday morning after entering a locked garage on Valley View Way in Ventura.

The Ventura Police Department received a 911 call about the garage entry at 4:45 a.m. in a neighborhood near Arroyo Verde Park.

Officers stopped a vehicle leaving the area and ultimately, arrested two men, both 19, and one juvenile, according to the Ventura police. All three were described as Ventura residents.

Police said they found in the vehicle loaded guns, ammunition and other property taken from the garage. The trio faces a host of charges, including residential burglary, conspiracy to commit residential burglary and firearms possession.

The men were booked into Ventura County jail and the youth was booked into the Ventura County Juvenile Detention Facility.

These items may be updated.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Roundup: 1 dies in T.O. hit-and-run, 2 injured in T.O. fight and more