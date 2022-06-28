Roundup: 1 shot dead in Oxnard dispute, 101 driver ID'd, Port Hueneme standoff

Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County agencies:

Dispute leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

OXNARD — Authorities in Oxnard are investigating a fatal shooting that took place during a dispute Monday night.

It remained unclear as of midday Tuesday whether the incident will be classified as a criminal homicide, according to Oxnard Police Department officials.

At around 7:35 p.m. Monday, officers responded to reports of a man who had been shot in the torso in the 1800 block of Arcadia Street The block is on a residential street in the Cal Gisler neighborhood.

The victim, a 37-year-old man, had been taken by private vehicle to St. John's Regional Medical Center by the time police arrived. He was soon transferred to Ventura County Medical Center for emergency surgery, but died at the hospital, the department said. His name was not released pending family notification.

A second victim, a 43-year-old Oxnard man, had been stabbed several times in the upper torso, with wounds that were not considered life threatening, according to police. He was also taken to Ventura County Medical Center.

The initial police investigation found the 43-year-old victim had been inside his home on Arcadia Street when the 37-year-old entered and a fight broke out. One was stabbed and one shot during the fight. The two men apparently knew each other before the incident, police said. The nature of the dispute remained under investigation.

No arrest had been made as of midday Tuesday, said Oxnard police Sgt. Edgar Fernandez.

"We're not done unpacking this," Fernandez said of the circumstances and whether the fatality might result in criminal charges.

Police are investigating the case with the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, Fernandez said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Ken Tougas at 805-200-5669.

Driver in 101 crash identified

OXNARD — The driver killed in a three-vehicle crash on northbound Highway 101 in Oxnard Friday afternoon has been identified.

Antonia M. Mabry, 61, was a resident of Longmont, Colorado, according to the Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office. The California Highway Patrol initially provided a different city of residence.

Mabry had been driving a Chevrolet Silverado pickup in the left lane when, just north of Oxnard Boulevard, traffic slowed shortly after 1:45 p.m. She was unable to stop, hitting a Ford F-250 work truck in front of her, CHP officials said. A third vehicle in front of the Ford, a BMW sedan, was also struck during the incident.

The drivers of the Ford and BMW were not seriously hurt, officials said. The incident blocked the two left lanes of the freeway and slowed northbound traffic for hours.

Neither alcohol nor drugs appeared to be a factor, according to the CHP's Ventura-area office, which is continuing to investigate.

Standoff ends with bean-bag rounds

PORT HUENEME — A standoff outside a Port Hueneme Starbucks on Monday ended after officers fired bean-bag rounds at a parolee brandishing a knife, authorities said.

Port Hueneme police arrested a knife-wielding parolee after a nearly two-hour standoff outside a Starbucks on Monday.

The scenario unfolded starting shortly before 10:15 a.m. in the 500 block of West Channel Islands Boulevard, according to the Port Hueneme Police Department.

Officers had been called in to assist after state corrections agents had tried to contact a 56-year-old Oxnard man wanted for violating parole terms, authorities said. The man had allegedly brandished a knife at the agents and fled toward the nearby shopping center.

When Port Hueneme police officers found the man outside the Starbucks, a nearly two-hour standoff ensued. Workers and customers in the coffee shop and surrounding businesses were evacuated.

Officers from the Oxnard Police Department and a K-9 police dog unit from the Ventura Police Department assisted.

The parolee reportedly brandished a knife at officers several times during the standoff, according to the police account.

After officers fired bean-bag rounds, the man surrendered around noon, said Scott Matalon, a spokesman for Port Hueneme police. The K-9 dog was not deployed during the incident, he said.

The parolee was booked into Ventura County jail Monday afternoon after being medically cleared. He was arrested on suspicion of felony resisting and two misdemeanor offenses in connection with the standoff as well as the parole hold.

