Roundup: 14M gallon sewage spill after storm, hard closure of Hwy 33, more news

Water from a flood control channel near the Ventura Beach parking area Tuesday after a night of heavy rain. The rain also caused a 14 million gallon sewage spill into the Ventura River that has closed beaches downstream.

Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County agencies:

14M gallons of sewage leaks after Ventura storm

The Ventura County Environmental Health Division reported an estimated 14 million gallons of sewage were released into the Ventura River as a result of the storm earlier this week.

Two sewer lines in Oak View that were part of the Ojai Valley Sanitary District started leaking into San Antonio Creek Monday evening as a result of damage caused by the storm. Both lines had been temporarily repaired as of late Thursday.

The sewage spilled into the Ventura River between Monday and Thursday, impacting the river and beaches downstream.

Warning signs about the leakage have been posted from Mondos Cove Beach to Surfer's Knoll near Ventura Beach. The public is advised to avoid contact with beach waters until samples show water quality is up to California standards.

A map of the current beach closures can be found at vcrma.org/en/ocean-water-quality-results.

Full closure of Hwy 33 above Ojai during weekend rain; Los Padres National Forest announces closures

A hard closure will be in place on Highway 33 at Fairview Road in the Ojai/Meiners Oaks area starting at 8 a.m. Saturday as weekend storms are expected to bring additional damage.

The highway has been closed above Ojai to most travelers due to damage caused by heavy rains Monday and Tuesday.

Residents, however, have been allowed through the closure.

Starting Saturday morning, residents will no longer be allowed through, Caltrans officials announced Friday afternoon. The state traffic agency advised those who live north of the closure to stock up on Friday.

The duration of the hard closure wasn't known, Caltrans said, but rain is expected to last through Tuesday.

In addition, Los Padres National Forest officials on Friday afternoon issued a closure order for four ranger districts, including Ojai and Santa Barbara, due to storm damage. The closures took immediate effect at noon Friday.

Story continues

Recent storm damage to Highway 33 in Los Padres National Forest above Ojai is shown in this still from a Caltrans video released Thursday.

Rain shelter for homeless opens at fairgrounds

The Ventura County Office of Emergency Services will open a shelter for unhoused residents at the Ventura County Fairgrounds this weekend as a series of storms is set to arrive.

The facility at 10 W. Harbor Blvd. will be open from 4 p.m. Friday through Tuesday morning. Those who want to stay at the shelter can be transported from nine locations throughout Ventura, Oxnard and unincorporated areas.

More information is available at vcemergency.com.

Ventura man sentenced for hate crime stabbing

A 34-year-old Ventura man was sentenced to 11 years in prison for a hate crime stabbing committed outside a convenience store in 2021, according to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Tyler James Clark was convicted in October of felony assault with a deadly weapon as well as misdemeanor charges of making a hate crime threat and resisting a police officer.

The stabbing occurred on the night of May 5, 2021, at Circle K, 1001 S. Petit Ave. in east Ventura.

The victim was shopping at the store with his girlfriend when Clark approached him inside the store and yelled a racial slur, authorities said. A store clerk broke up the confrontation, but Clark approached the victim again outside the business and stabbed him with a knife. He was arrested later that night while the victim was treated at a local hospital for his injury.

Tyler James Clark

Oxnard man hospitalized from shooting

A 22-year-old Oxnard man is in stable condition after suffering a gunshot wound Friday morning.

The Oxnard Police Department responded to reports of gunshots at 1:30 a.m. in the 400 block of Gloria Court in the city's Colonia neighborhood.

Authorities found the victim with a single gunshot wound and transported him to a local hospital for treatment. He was said to be in stable condition.

The shooting is under investigation by Oxnard police. Anyone with information for investigators can contact Detective Kevin Gormley at 805-385-7686 or kevin.gormley@oxnardpd.org.

Alleged spray-paint vandal spends hours on ledge

The Ventura Police Department arrested a 26-year-old man early Friday on suspicion of spray painting a wall after he spent hours on a ledge.

The inicident was reported at 4:11 a.m. along Victoria Avenue between the northbound and southbound sides of Highway 101.

A passerby saw two people spray painting a wall on the west side of the street and contacted police. When officers arrived, one suspect ran away along the 101 while the other got stuck on the elevated ledge where they had been standing.

For nearly four hours, police negotiated with the man to get off the ledge. At one point, he reportedly threatened to jump in an effort to hurt himself, authorities said. After working with a crisis negotiation team member, the man came down using a Ventura Fire Department ladder and was taken into custody.

He was arrested on suspicion of felony vandalism and booked into county jail. Damage to the wall was estimated at several thousand dollars, according to police.

Jeremy Childs is a general assignment reporter covering courts, crime and breaking news for the Ventura County Star. He can be reached at 805-437-0208, jeremy.childs@vcstar.com, and on Twitter @Jeremy_Childs.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Roundup: 14 million gallon sewage spill, hard closure of Hwy 33, more