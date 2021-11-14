Roundup: 2 dead in apparent murder-suicide in Moorpark, more local news

Here's a roundup of recent incidents and community announcements from Ventura County agencies:

Two dead in apparent murder-suicide in Moorpark

MOORPARK – Ventura County Sheriff's officials were investigating an apparent murder-suicide in Moorpark Saturday.

Shortly before noon, sheriff's deputies and Ventura County Fire Department personnel were dispatched to Broadview Drive in southwest Moorpark.

Authorities found a man and woman in the backyard of a home. Both were pronounced dead at the scene from apparent gunshot wounds, said sheriff's Capt. Cameron Henderson. The pair were described as elderly.

In Moopark, police services are provided through a contract with the Ventura County Sheriff's Office

The site is in a residential neighborhood on the south side of Arroyo Simi, west of Tierra Rejada Road. Some homes on Broadview edge up to trees and vegetation bordering the arroyo.

A handgun was retrieved from the scene, Henderson said. Sheriff's investigators believe there are no outstanding suspects.

The initial call came from an unidentified man who advised authorities to go to the house, saying they would find something, Henderson said.

No further information was immediately available Saturday evening.

This item will be updated.

Gunfire sends man to hospital

SIMI VALLEY – A shooting in Simi Valley hospitalized a 25-year-old man Friday night.

At around 8:45 p.m., officers responded to the 1800 block of Patricia Avenue, the Simi Valley Police Department reported. The block includes residential and commercial sites on the west side of Erringer Road, south of East Los Angeles Avenue.

The victim, a Simi Valley resident, had been shot in his right leg, officials said. He was taken by ambulance to Los Robles Regional Medical Center. No additional details, including his condition, were available as of midday Saturday.

Police officials said they had no information about the suspected shooter.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 805-583-6950.

Two DUI arrests at checkpoint

OXNARD – Two drivers were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs during a DUI checkpoint in Oxnard Friday night, police officials said.

The effort ran from 7:00 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. at Rose Avenue, south of Gonzales Road, the Oxnard Police Department reported. About 165 drivers were screened.

Authorities also cited 11 motorists for license violations, including driving with no license or a suspended license. Two people were arrested for misdemeanor or felony warrants.

Police officials locate checkpoints in areas with a history of crashes and DUI arrests. The operations are intended to deter people from driving while impaired by alcohol, prescription drugs or illegal substances, authorities say.

Funds were provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Free ID cards for kids, at-risk adults

CAMARILLO – Police in Camarillo recently reminded the public about an ongoing program that provides identification materials for children and at-risk adults.

For children, the "Kid Print" program allows parents or guardians to get their youngster's photograph, fingerprints and essential information on a vinyl card. The current photograph and a readable fingerprint could be useful if a child is missing or abducted, authorities say. The department recommends updating the information every year.

The free, walk-in program is typically offered from noon to 4 p.m. on the last Wednesday of every month. However, due to the Thanksgiving holiday, November's session will be be held on Nov. 17. In December, the regular schedule will return on the 29th.

The ID sessions are held in the community room of the Camarillo Police Station, 3701 Las Posas Road. Camarillo's police services are provided through a contract with the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

At the same sessions, the department offers a similar "person at risk" card for adults with dementia, Alzheimer's disease, severe brain injury, a developmental disability or other issues. The cards include a caregiver's contact information and other important details.

The program, which is sponsored by the police department and the city of Camarillo, is operated by volunteers with the Camarillo Citizen Patrol. No appointments are needed and all are welcome.

Ojai joins effort to stem catalytic converter theft

OJAI – The Ojai Police Department has teamed up with several local businesses to offer etching of catalytic converters to help combat theft of the devices in the Ojai Valley area.

Four businesses now offer the free service, which involves etching your license plate number and painting a Ventura County Sheriff's star on your vehicle's catalytic converter. The markings are meant to deter thieves and aid in recovery if the unit is stolen, authorities said. In Ojai and surrounding unincorporated areas, police services are provided by the sheriff's office.

Here are the participating sites:

Adamson’s Tire, 214 Bryant St. in Ojai; 805-272-8264

Ojai Valley Imports, 996 E Ojai Ave. in Ojai; 805-646-6106

Fred’s Tire Man , 545 N. Ventura Ave. in Oak View; 805-649-2830

Ojai Valley Muffler, 501 N. Ventura Ave. in Oak View; 805-649-1423

The businesses have an "Ojai Police Department Catalytic Converter Anti-Theft Program Member" sticker on display.

When making your appointment, be sure to mention it's for the “Etch and Catch” program.

