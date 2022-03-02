Roundup: 2 detectives hospitalized after drug exposure, shooting suspect arrested

Port Hueneme police have arrested an additional suspect in connection to an October shooting incident on West Hemlock Street.

Here's a roundup of recent incidents from Ventura County and surrounding agencies:

2 detectives taken to hospital

Two Ventura County sheriff's detectives from Thousand Oaks were hospitalized after exposure to an unknown substance during an investigation in Reseda Tuesday morning.

At approximately 7:30 a.m. the detectives, a man and a woman, were conducting a search warrant on the 19000 block of Sherman Way in Reseda regarding a commercial burglary from January in Thousand Oaks, according to Sgt. Tim Lohman from the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

More: Judge denies most of CLU's motion to dismiss former Rep. Gallegly's lawsuit

During the investigation, the duo was exposed to an unknown substance that made them ill. The detectives were transported by ambulance to the hospital in good condition, Lohman said.

Hazardous materials teams from the Los Angeles Fire and Police departments arrived

to test the substances and later confirmed the presence of dangerous opiates at the scene, according to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

As of 5 p.m., the male detective was expected to be discharged Tuesday. The female detective was set to stay in the hospital for additional observation, said Lohman. Their ages were not immediately available.

The suspect, a 49-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of felony burglary and booked at Ventura County main jail.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Department provides police services to Thousand Oaks.

Additional shooting suspect arrested

PORT HUENEME – Authorities arrested a second suspect in connection to a Port Hueneme shooting in October that hospitalized a man with serious injuries.

The Oct. 18 shooting incident took place in the south alley of the 600 block of West Hemlock Street. The victim, a man in his mid 20s sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital in a critical but stable condition. He survived.

In December investigators arrested a 15-year-old male on suspicion of attempted murder in connection to the shooting. The teen was booked into juvenile hall. Investigators expected to make additional arrests as the investigation remained ongoing.

Story continues

On Wednesday, authorities identified an additional suspect, a 20-year-old man. He was taken into custody from his residence in Port Hueneme without incident and booked into Ventura County jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Senior Detective Baltazar Tapia by calling 805-986-6619 or email btapia@cityofporthueneme.org.

Cytlalli Salgado is a breaking news reporter for the Ventura County Star. She can be reached by calling 805-437-0257 or emailing cytlalli.salgado@vcstar.com.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Roundup: 2 detectives hospitalized, shooting suspect arrested