Roundup: 2 displaced by fire in Camarillo; man in jail faces new charges

Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County agencies:

2 displaced after house fire

CAMARILLO – Two adults were displaced after a house fire Sunday night in Camarillo.

The blaze in the single-family home in the 3300 block of Canoga Place was first reported at 7:24 p.m., according to fire reports.

The fire appeared to start in a side yard of the home, burning the exterior and then reaching into the inside of the, Ventura County Fire officials said in a tweet.

By 8 p.m., the fire was considered out. Crews stayed on scene for more than two hours to finish the work.

Man in jail accused in new crime

OXNARD – An Oxnard man already in jail is accused of armed robbery of a smoke shop holdup earlier this month, authorities said

The Oxnard Police Department investigated a Jan. 3 robbery at gun point in the 300 block of South C Street and tied the 27-year-old to the incident.

Police said they believe he and another suspect entered the shop at about 8:15 p.m. and one brandished a gun and the other took money from the cash register. The pair ran from the shop with the money, police said.

Investigators said they met with the 27-year-old Friday and he is now facing felony charges of armed robbery.

The incident is still being investigated. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective Mike Velasquez at 805-385-8287 or michael.velasquez@oxnardpd.org.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Roundup: 2 displaced by Camarillo fire; man in jail faces new charges