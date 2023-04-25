Roundup: 2 wounded in Oxnard shooting, more Ventura County news

Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County agencies:

Port Hueneme police say a crash on Ventura Road on Monday was intentional. The driver of the Toyota pickup truck at right was arrested.

Port Hueneme crash intentional, police allege

Authorities arrested a 35-year old Oxnard man after he allegedly caused a crash on purpose Monday afternoon in Port Hueneme.

At around 2 p.m., an officer in a marked patrol vehicle was on his way to an unrelated call when he noticed a blue Toyota Tacoma pickup truck speed past him on northbound Ventura Road, according to the Port Hueneme Police Department.

The truck driver continued toward the intersection with Sunkist Street, using the bike lane, and drove through the crossing without stopping for a red light, the agency reported.

The truck hit a black Mercedes-Benz sedan that had been turning onto eastbound Sunkist from southbound Ventura Road, officials said. Three people were in the Mercedes. One suffered moderate injuries and two complained of pain. All three were taken to a hospital after being treated at the scene.

The driver of the pickup truck was also examined at the scene. The driver reportedly told investigating officers his actions were intentional.

Scott Matalon, spokesman for the department, said the driver had no apparent link to the victims in the Mercedes.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and other felonies, including resisting, reckless driving and criminal threats. He remained in county jail Tuesday with bail set at $20,000, jail records showed.

2 injured by gunfire in Oxnard

Two men were injured by gunfire Monday evening in Oxnard, police officials said.

At 5:30 p.m., Oxnard Police Department officers responded to several calls of shots fired near the intersection of Gonzales and Ventura roads, the agency said in a release.

Officers found the victims in a black sedan. A 32-year-old with a gunshot wound to his arm was treated at a hospital for wounds that were not life-threatening, authorities said. A 27-year-old with a gunshot wound to his ear was treated at the scene.

A check of the area found evidence of a shooting in an alley in the 1900 block of Lantana Street, east of the intersection of Gonzales and Ventura roads.

The department's violent crimes unit is investigating. No other details were immediately available.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Roger Ramirez at 805-385-7686 or roger.ramirez@oxnardpd.org.

Details emerge after body found in Lockwood Valley

A man who has been missing for six months was found dead Sunday inside a car that apparently crashed into a tree in the remote Lockwood Valley area of Ventura County.

Ventura County Sheriff's officials were notified Sunday afternoon by dirt bike riders who spotted the wreck off the side of Lockwood Valley Road.

The deceased man was identified as a 36-year-old Los Angeles resident Monday by the Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office, but the agency has not yet ruled on the cause and manner of death. It could take several weeks to get toxicology results, an official said.

The California Highway Patrol, which is investigating the crash, has determined that the death occurred several months ago.

The dirt bike riders found it because they were riding in the location off the main road where the vehicle was found, said CHP Officer Adriaan Garcia of the agency's Fort Tejon-area office.

The wreck was concealed by vegetation and not easily viewed by cars traversing Lockwood Valley Road.

Shooting witnesses still sought

Police in Simi Valley said they're looking for witnesses who they believe were walking or riding bicycles when a man was shot last week.

The incident took place around 10 p.m. Thursday night on Los Angeles Avenue between Erringer Road and Galt Street, the Simi Valley Police Department said.

The agency was alerted after the fact when a man with a gunshot wound sought treatment at Adventist Health Simi Valley, authorities previously said. The wound did not appear life threatening.

Witnesses are asked to call Detective Kevin Van Fleet at 805-583-6182.

Items may be updated.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Roundup: 2 wounded in Oxnard shooting, more Ventura County news