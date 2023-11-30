Roundup: 4 arrested after Oxnard chase, more news

Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County agencies:

4 men arrested after chase

Four Ventura County men were arrested Tuesday in Oxnard after police found a gun in a vehicle reported as stolen.

Oxnard police said they tried to stop the vehicle Tuesday afternoon near Rose Avenue and Gonzales Road but the driver led them on a short chase in north Oxnard.

The driver stopped the car in a cul-de-sac and four people fled on foot. Police said a loaded AR-15-style pistol was recovered from the vehicle.

Four suspects from Ventura and Oxnard were apprehended and arrested. They were booked into county jail on suspicion of firearm and stolen vehicle violations along with crimes involving evasion and resistance of law enforcement.

The vehicle reported stolen was located by the Ventura County Auto Theft Task Force, made up of detectives and investigators from different law enforcement agencies.

Arrests made in cannabis delivery service to minors

Two men and a teenager have been apprehended in connection with an illegal marijuana delivery service, Ventura County Sheriff's officials said Tuesday.

A 26-year-old Port Hueneme man, a 20-year-old Fillmore man and a 17-year-old youth from Santa Paula were arrested in early November on suspicion of being involved in an illegal service that sold marijuana to minors.

They were arrested after detectives searched their homes on Nov. 3. Officers seized what they said were several illegal firearms and evidence related to the marijuana delivery service from the residences. They also reported finding an unsecured firearm and a loaded magazine within a few feet of a sleeping 3-year-old child at one home.

The men were booked into county jail. The juvenile was booked into the Ventura County Juvenile Justice Center, where he was later released pending a future court date.

